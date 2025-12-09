Know What Is Right

Daily Devotional • December 9

A Reading from Amos 7:10-17

10 Then Amaziah, the priest of Bethel, sent to King Jeroboam of Israel, saying, “Amos has conspired against you in the very center of the house of Israel; the land is not able to bear all his words. 11 For thus Amos has said,

‘Jeroboam shall die by the sword,

and Israel must go into exile

away from his land.’ ”

12 And Amaziah said to Amos, “O seer, go, flee away to the land of Judah, earn your bread there, and prophesy there, 13 but never again prophesy at Bethel, for it is the king’s sanctuary, and it is a temple of the kingdom.”

14 Then Amos answered Amaziah, “I am no prophet nor a prophet’s son, but I am a herdsman and a dresser of sycamore trees, 15 and the Lord took me from following the flock, and the Lord said to me, ‘Go, prophesy to my people Israel.’

16 “Now therefore hear the word of the Lord.

You say, ‘Do not prophesy against Israel,

and do not preach against the house of Isaac.’

17 Therefore thus says the Lord:

Your wife shall become a prostitute in the city,

and your sons and your daughters shall fall by the sword,

and your land shall be parceled out by line;

you yourself shall die in an unclean land,

and Israel shall surely go into exile away from its land.”

Meditation

Amos now moves in his condemnation to the particular, to a particular person, the king of Israel himself, Jeroboam and Jeroboam’s official prophet Amaziah. Amaziah views Amos’ words as treasonous, subversive of the king and people. Amos does not mince his words in reply: individuals, people, land—all will be destroyed by God. Everything that seeks to obscure the divine vision that reveals God’s final end.

Strikingly, Amos does not pause to consider the mitigating factors that go into forming a political or cultural way of life, especially one that is relatively prosperous. He does not accede to Amaziah’s worries over disturbing the peace. He makes no distinction between means and ends in social organization, unlike the common political and strategic thinking of most collectives, and that has swept up Christians including the most scrupulous. Such thinking, in the face of greed, lies, pride, coldness of heart and callousness leads us to accept them as but the excusable foibles of our civil and ecclesial leaders, or of our own selves.

Amos offers no alternative strategies, but simply states the incongruence of Israel’s life with God’s commands and purposes. His own peasant background—a herdsman and dresser of sycamore trees—informs his own disinterest in the whole framework of religious politics. He is not disrespecting the authorities, only stating facts. The prophet is a normal person, committed to a normal life. He is not an alternative power, a better professional futurologist, an ethicist of complicated details. In some ways, he embodies the positive response to Jesus’ assertion that in fact we normal people already “know what is right!” (Lk 12:57). When it comes to debates about the law, about money, about justice: just do it. Stop prevaricating and pretending. Anything else is a toxic hypocrisy.

The Rev. Ephraim Radner, PhD is Professor Emeritus of Historical Theology at Wycliffe College at the University of Toronto. The author of over a dozen books, Dr. Radner was previously rector of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Pueblo, Colorado. His range of pastoral experience includes Burundi, where he worked as a missionary, Haiti, inner-city Cleveland, and Connecticut.

