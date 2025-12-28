Kings, Be Wise

Daily Devotional • December 28

A Reading from Matthew 18:1-14

1 At that time the disciples came to Jesus and asked, “Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?” 2 He called a child, whom he put among them, 3 and said, “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. 4 Whoever becomes humble like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. 5 Whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me. 6 “If any of you cause one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for you if a great millstone were fastened around your neck and you were drowned in the depth of the sea. 7 Woe to the world because of things that cause sin! Such things are bound to come, but woe to the one through whom they come! 8 “If your hand or your foot causes you to sin, cut it off and throw it away; it is better for you to enter life maimed or lame than to have two hands or two feet and to be thrown into the eternal fire. 9 And if your eye causes you to sin, tear it out and throw it away; it is better for you to enter life with one eye than to have two eyes and to be thrown into the hell of fire. 10 “Take care that you do not despise one of these little ones, for I tell you, in heaven their angels continually see the face of my Father in heaven.12 What do you think? If a shepherd has a hundred sheep and one of them has gone astray, does he not leave the ninety-nine on the mountains and go in search of the one that went astray? 13 And if he finds it, truly I tell you, he rejoices over it more than over the ninety-nine that never went astray. 14 So it is not the will of your Father in heaven that one of these little ones should be lost.

Meditation

Tomorrow marks the Feast of Holy Innocents, a day in which we remember the innocent male infants killed by King Herod in his search for Jesus. This feast day also marks an opportunity to recall all the vulnerable people in the world who have or are currently suffering under evil powers. There are so many examples of innocent people in that situation right now. Today, we can offer prayers for them, as well as donations and acts of service as we are able.

It’s also a day to reflect on the power each of us has, and to consider the responsibility that comes with such power. In our Gospel reading, Jesus has some harsh words. He says, “If any of you cause one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for you if a great millstone were fastened around your neck and you were drowned in the depth of the sea.” In other words, if you have power, you also have a responsibility to care for the people who are at the receiving end of your power, to ensure that you do not harm them physically or spiritually.

Psalm 2 from our reading echoes this warning. “O kings, be wise; be warned, O rulers of the earth. Serve the Lord with fear.” You and I may not be kings or queens, but we do have power of varying kinds. Maybe it’s over people at your job. Maybe it’s at church. Maybe it’s simply what you post online. We are all going to be held to account one day. Jesus is merciful and his love for us is vaster than anything we could possibly imagine. But that’s no excuse for selfishness. We can reflect with gravity on the plight of those who suffer and consider how we might repent and change our own participation in wrongdoing.

Elizabeth Hamilton’s writing has appeared in the Dallas Museum of Art, Southern Humanities Review, and Texas Monthly. She has an MFA from Seattle Pacific University. Find her work at elizabethannehamilton.com

♱

