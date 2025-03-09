Keep Your Heart on Jesus

Daily Devotional • March 9

1 “The entire commandment that I command you today you must diligently observe, so that you may live and increase and go in and occupy the land that the Lord promised on oath to your ancestors. 2 Remember the long way that the Lord your God has led you these forty years in the wilderness, in order to humble you, testing you to know what was in your heart, whether or not you would keep his commandments. 3 He humbled you by letting you hunger, then by feeding you with manna, with which neither you nor your ancestors were acquainted, in order to make you understand that one does not live by bread alone but by every word that comes from the mouth of the Lord. 4 The clothes on your back did not wear out, and your feet did not swell these forty years. 5 Know, then, in your heart that, as a parent disciplines a child, so the Lord your God disciplines you. 6 Therefore keep the commandments of the Lord your God by walking in his ways and by fearing him. 7 For the Lord your God is bringing you into a good land, a land with flowing streams, with springs and underground waters welling up in valleys and hills, 8 a land of wheat and barley, of vines and fig trees and pomegranates, a land of olive oil and honey, 9 a land where you may eat bread without scarcity, where you will lack nothing, a land whose stones are iron and from whose hills you may mine copper. 10 You shall eat your fill and bless the Lord your God for the good land that he has given you.

There are a few things I love about this short narrative. The first is that we learn John the Baptizer really is pointing to Jesus for Jesus’ sake. There is no attempt to stop his disciples from “defecting” to Jesus. It only makes sense that anyone who has grasped John’s message would drop everything to follow Jesus once Jesus had been found. We need more Christians like this who are only too eager to encourage those learning from them to chase after Jesus, even if that means they lose a few of their own number.

Second, I love the way the disciples “answer” Jesus’ question. What are they looking for? Their answer indicates that they’ve been looking for him and goes further: “Teacher, where are you staying?” These disciples are not satisfied with a glance. They want to learn from Jesus; they want to abide with Jesus. Now that they’ve found him, they do not want to let him go.

Finally, we meet a disciple for whom following Jesus means a new name. Peter will have to come a long way before anyone can say he deserves the name “Rock,” but that’s part of the beauty of this moment. Following Jesus means following someone who sees who we are before we do.

From all of this, we learn something of what it means to be a disciple of Jesus. We follow him once we’ve caught sight of him. We share him with others whenever possible, no matter the cost to ourselves. We experience that he sees and knows us, and this experience transforms us. To start, we only have to “come and see.”