Jesus, Marriage, and Children

Daily Devotional • August 12

13 People were bringing children to him in order that he might touch them, and the disciples spoke sternly to them. 14 But when Jesus saw this, he was indignant and said to them, “Let the children come to me; do not stop them, for it is to such as these that the kingdom of God belongs. 15 Truly I tell you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God as a little child will never enter it.” 16 And he took them up in his arms, laid his hands on them, and blessed them.

10 Then in the house the disciples asked him again about this matter. 11 He said to them, “Whoever divorces his wife and marries another commits adultery against her, 12 and if she divorces her husband and marries another, she commits adultery.”

2 Some, testing him, asked, “Is it lawful for a man to divorce his wife?” 3 He answered them, “What did Moses command you?” 4 They said, “Moses allowed a man to write a certificate of dismissal and to divorce her.” 5 But Jesus said to them, “Because of your hardness of heart he wrote this commandment for you. 6 But from the beginning of creation, ‘God made them male and female.’ 7 ‘For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, 8 and the two shall become one flesh.’ So they are no longer two but one flesh. 9 Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate.”

1 He left that place and went to the region of Judea and beyond the Jordan. And crowds again gathered around him, and, as was his custom, he again taught them.

The Pharisees’ question is not unreasonable in and of itself. But as is their wont, the Pharisees are trying to trap Jesus with their question about divorce. If he supported divorce, he would agree with them (though very unlikely). If he was opposed to divorce, however, he would risk stirring the ire of some members of the crowd who may have used the law to divorce their wives. More importantly, Jesus might get on the wrong side of Herod, who had already killed John the Baptist for having condemned the vicious ruler’s divorce and adulterous marriage. That would play perfectly into the Pharisees’ hands.

Seeing it as essentially a legal issue, the Pharisees argue in favor of divorce from a rigid Mosaic perspective, specifically using Deuteronomy 24:1 as a proof text for the rule, while practically brushing off the all-important certificate of divorce, which the husband gives to his ex-wife, and which could defend the woman against rumor and slander.

Jesus turns the conversation away from the legal underpinnings of divorce, created by Moses as a concession to human weakness (“hardness of heart”) and focuses instead on marriage. Quoting Genesis (1:27; 2:24), Jesus argues that God instituted marriage at the creation, when male and female became one flesh, which should never be sundered by man. Permanence was God’s intention from the beginning, and divorce—especially in order to marry another—stands therefore as an act of adultery against the spouse (vv. 10-11) and a hostile action against God’s plan. For women, Jesus’ view of marriage and divorce benefits them, who were typically marginalized and in social jeopardy.

Children also had few rights and no social status. Jesus sees them as powerless and vulnerable, and therefore in need of God’s love and protection, for it is they who are the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. That the kingdom will be closed to those unable or unwilling to have a childlike trust in God is at the heart of Jesus’ sharp reproof and warning to his hearers and to us. So far as the Gospels tell us, Jesus was single and childless, yet he had, and still has, much to say about marriage being more than a transactional arrangement, and that divorce can bring hurt and brokenness, even if it may be the best available option. And his special concern for children reminds us that our first responsibility to them is protection. Are we listening?

Pamela A. Lewis taught French for 30 years before retirement. A lifelong resident of Queens, New York, she attends Saint Thomas Church Fifth Avenue and serves on various lay ministries. She writes for The Christian Century and The Living Church and has previously written for The Episcopal New Yorker and Episcopal Journal.