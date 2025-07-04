Jesus Is Very Near

Daily Devotional • July 4

Independence Day

1 Meanwhile Saul, still breathing threats and murder against the disciples of the Lord, went to the high priest 2 and asked him for letters to the synagogues at Damascus, so that if he found any who belonged to the Way, men or women, he might bring them bound to Jerusalem. 3 Now as he was going along and approaching Damascus, suddenly a light from heaven flashed around him. 4 He fell to the ground and heard a voice saying to him, “Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?” 5 He asked, “Who are you, Lord?” The reply came, “I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting. 6 But get up and enter the city, and you will be told what you are to do.” 7 The men who were traveling with him stood speechless because they heard the voice but saw no one. 8 Saul got up from the ground, and though his eyes were open, he could see nothing; so they led him by the hand and brought him into Damascus. 9 For three days he was without sight and neither ate nor drank.

Have you ever known an individual who was at odds with the teachings of the Bible? Maybe it’s somebody where you work, maybe some individual at school you attend, somebody who questioned and rejected the spiritual truths you believe in. It’s difficult to interact with these types of people, but we should, even if it is just to be an example of the love Jesus shines out of our lives.

The realization that Jesus stands with us each and every day—right by us—can be hard to grasp. We must study the Scriptures and grow in faith, taking on those teachings, over time we will come to recognize Jesus right by us in a very real way. By contrast, Saul, who vehemently opposed Jesus Christ, found himself kneeling before that same Jesus, who wanted to use Saul to preach the Gospel to others. Jesus found value in Saul for ministry; we too can find value in people who proclaim to reject the teachings of the Bible, because Jesus dwells right by us, propelling us into his service. Jesus Christ is dwelling very near us, which makes all things possible.