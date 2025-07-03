Jesus Is Near

Daily Devotional • July 3

18 Then they all shouted out together, “Away with this fellow! Release Barabbas for us!” 19 (This was a man who had been put in prison for an insurrection that had taken place in the city and for murder.) 20 Pilate, wanting to release Jesus, addressed them again, 21 but they kept shouting, “Crucify, crucify him!” 22 A third time he said to them, “Why, what evil has he done? I have found in him no ground for the sentence of death; I will therefore have him flogged and then release him.” 23 But they kept urgently demanding with loud shouts that he should be crucified, and their voices prevailed. 24 So Pilate gave his verdict that their demand should be granted. 25 He released the man they asked for, the one who had been put in prison for insurrection and murder, and he handed Jesus over as they wished.

13 Pilate then called together the chief priests, the leaders, and the people 14 and said to them, “You brought me this man as one who was inciting the people, and here I have examined him in your presence and have not found this man guilty of any of your charges against him. 15 Neither has Herod, for he sent him back to us. Indeed, he has done nothing to deserve death. 16 I will therefore have him flogged and release him.”

Can you imagine a world where everything was just how you wanted it? Every day was full of sunshine and smooth sailing. It sounds so good, doesn’t it? Who wants rains and flooding with mud slides?

But can you imagine living with no rain? Rain brings the needed water for trees and plants. Our lawn would not look so lush if the rain just stopped. It would be nice to just have our way in life, with no real responsibility for going to work, or making the mortgage payment on our home. But life without struggles and problems would not help us grow. We need to endure storms in life, because it challenges us as followers of Jesus Christ in faith.

We all have been subject to storms in life that we feel we did not deserve. In Luke 23, Pilate repeatedly tries to spare the life of Jesus Christ, but the chief priests and people demanded he be crucified; Pilate finally relented. It was a tumultuous time that God brought about to fulfill Scripture for our good, our salvation. There will be tumultuous times in our lives, as we live in a broken world. It is how we deal with the problems that makes the difference.

Do we hold strong in our faith when the big problems touch us? Or do we fade away and withdraw? Our faith in Jesus Christ will aid us as we pray for strength and hope in dealing with those problems. When big problems touch us, reach out in prayer; Jesus is listening.