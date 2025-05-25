In the Secret Garden

Daily Devotional • May 25
A Reading from Luke 8:40-46
14 I hope to come to you soon, but I am writing these instructions to you so that, 15 if I am delayed, you may know how one ought to behave in the household of God, which is the church of the living God, the pillar and support of the truth. 16 Without any doubt, the mystery of godliness is great:
He was revealed in flesh,
vindicated in spirit,
seen by angels,
proclaimed among gentiles,
believed in throughout the world,
taken up in glory.
4 Now the Spirit expressly says that in later times some will renounce the faith by paying attention to deceitful spirits and teachings of demons,2 through the hypocrisy of liars whose consciences are seared with a hot iron. 3 They forbid marriage and abstain from certain foods, which God created to be received with thanksgiving by those who believe and know the truth. 4 For everything created by God is good, and nothing is to be rejected, provided it is received with thanksgiving, 5 for it is sanctified by God’s word and by prayer.
Meditation
The past few weeks, I have been reading The Secret Garden aloud to my older daughter. One detail absent from the film versions is that when Mary first undertakes the work of the neglected garden, she decides she doesn’t want it to be perfectly tame—not a “gardener’s garden,” but rather that she wants it to retain its wild quality. The wildness is part of its charm, even its secretness.
Today’s lesson begins with Paul telling Timothy that he’s writing so that Timothy will know “how one ought to behave in the household of God.” You’d expect that he’s about to lay down rules, perhaps echoing what he wrote to the Corinthians about being orderly in church and moral in general. Instead, he quotes an early hymn about the majesty of Jesus and goes on to say that people will fall away from the true faith not through disorderly conduct or immorality, but because of unnecessarily strict rules.
And wasn’t that the error of the Pharisees? They lost sight of the majesty of God and became caught up in following all the rules. You might say they made a “gardener’s garden”; perfectly orderly and technically beautiful, but without the mystery or the majesty—the wildness—of God. Notice the side effect: they left no room for ordinary human life.
We must have rules and order, but never tradition or custom at the expense of life. It’s in the garden run wild that unhappy, unhealthy Mary Lennox comes to life.
Elizabeth Baumann is a seminary graduate, a priest’s wife, and the mother of two small daughters. A transplant from the West Coast, she now lives in “the middle of nowhere” in the Midwest with too many cats.
♱
Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer
Today we pray for:
The Anglican Church of Kenya
The Episcopal Diocese of Long Island