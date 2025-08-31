In the Midst of Majesty

Daily Devotional • August 31

2 Praise him for his mighty deeds; praise him according to his surpassing greatness!

Let everything that has breath praise the Lord. Hallelujah! (Psalm 150:6)

When you step into the Nave on Sunday mornings, do you imagine yourself joining the great throng of praise—saints, angels, archangels, and all the company of heaven?

There’s so much to negotiate in those first few minutes: the parking space, the greeter, the usher, the bulletin; the shock and awe of stained glass color; the sonic boom of the organist’s pedalboard; the much-too-heavy processional crucifix for the far-too-small acolyte; not to mention the chirp of texting from the pew ahead of you and the Cheerio crunching from the pew behind. And yet—do you imagine yourself joining the great throng of praise?

Though this is a great oversimplification, there was a time in the life and theology of the Church when those who thought and wrote about the Liturgy imagined that, once instituted—think: ‘written’ by God in Christ—the clergy performed the liturgical drama on behalf of the people. It would take the so-called Liturgical Movement of the late 19th and 20th centuries to foster a renewed understanding of the Church at prayer: clergy and laity alike, not merely the clergy, participate dynamically in the ‘performance’ of the liturgy each Sunday, a comprehensive celebration of all creation.

Praise—it’s what the Church does. It is what distinguishes the assembly of the baptized from a social club, from a community of lobbyists and social workers, or from a place of respite for the vulnerable and powerful alike. Praise is the charism that moves all creation, including you and me, into the orbit and the majesty of God, into the arms of the One who made us.

Because God acts, we praise.

Because God saves, we praise.

Because God holds the hope and beauty and destiny of all creation, we praise.

Because God is, we praise.

The Very Rev. Timothy Kimbrough is the director of the Anglican Episcopal House of Studies and the Jack and Barbara Bovender Professor of the Practice of Anglican Studies at Duke Divinity School. He was previously dean of Christ Church Cathedral, Nashville, Tennessee.