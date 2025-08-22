Daily Devotional • August 22
A Reading from Mark 12:35-44
35 While Jesus was teaching in the temple, he said, “How can the scribes say that the Messiah is the son of David? 36 David himself, by the Holy Spirit, declared,
‘The Lord said to my Lord,
“Sit at my right hand,
until I put your enemies under your feet.” ’
37 “David himself calls him Lord, so how can he be his son?” And the large crowd was listening to him with delight.
38 As he taught, he said, “Beware of the scribes, who like to walk around in long robes and to be greeted with respect in the marketplaces 39 and to have the best seats in the synagogues and places of honor at banquets! 40 They devour widows’ houses and for the sake of appearance say long prayers. They will receive the greater condemnation.”
41 He sat down opposite the treasury and watched the crowd putting money into the treasury. Many rich people put in large sums. 42 A poor widow came and put in two small copper coins, which are worth a penny. 43 Then he called his disciples and said to them, “Truly I tell you, this poor widow has put in more than all those who are contributing to the treasury. 44 For all of them have contributed out of their abundance, but she out of her poverty has put in everything she had, all she had to live on.”
Meditation
When this passage comes around for the gospel on Sunday, I always feel a bit strange as I read it, wearing a long robe and sitting in the best seat. I sincerely hope I do not devour widows’ houses and say long-winded prayers for appearance. The intent behind the scribes and the rich people putting in large sums of money is to put themselves higher than others. The pecking order does not stop in middle school. Adults still care about what they look like, their clothing, and climbing the social ladder.
Today’s readings remind me that appearances can be deceiving. Perhaps when people appear to have it all together, they are overcompensating or seeking approval from others. They are show-offs for a reason. Are you ever like this? Why?
St. Bernard of Clairvaux describes a ladder of humility and pride, ascending to God and growing in humility, or descending to one’s desires and following pride. The first step down the ladder is comparing yourself to others. This is easy to do. Instead, we can turn around and repent. You can picture Christ at the top of the ladder, encouraging you to step up to him with humility. Like encouraging a toddler to take a few steps on their own as they learn to walk, our Lord jumps up and down and claps when we turn around.
The widow puts in two mites, not as a good luck charm, but as total trust in the Lord. She does it in secret, not showing off to others. The gift is for God and between the two of them. Just as the folks who pray in their closets and not in the streets, what they do in secret is seen by God. Focus on you and God. Do not care what others think or say.
The Rev. Sara Oxley is the rector of The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Maitland, Florida.
♱
