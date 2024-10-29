Illumination

Daily Devotional • October 29

A Reading from Luke 11:27-36

27 While he was saying this, a woman in the crowd raised her voice and said to him, “Blessed is the womb that bore you and the breasts that nursed you!” 28 But he said, “Blessed rather are those who hear the word of God and obey it!”

29 When the crowds were increasing, he began to say, “This generation is an evil generation; it asks for a sign, but no sign will be given to it except the sign of Jonah. 30 For just as Jonah became a sign to the people of Nineveh, so the Son of Man will be to this generation. 31 The queen of the South will rise at the judgment with the people of this generation and condemn them, because she came from the ends of the earth to listen to the wisdom of Solomon, and indeed, something greater than Solomon is here! 32 The people of Nineveh will rise up at the judgment with this generation and condemn it, because they repented at the proclamation of Jonah, and indeed, something greater than Jonah is here!

33 “No one after lighting a lamp puts it in a cellar or under a bushel basket;rather, one puts it on the lampstand so that those who enter may see the light. 34 Your eye is the lamp of your body. If your eye is healthy, your whole body is full of light, but if it is unhealthy, your body is full of darkness.35 Therefore consider whether the light in you is not darkness. 36 But if your whole body is full of light, with no part of it in darkness, it will be as full of light as when a lamp gives you light with its rays.”

Meditation

In his essay “The Imagination: Its Function and Its Culture,” George MacDonald explores what we mean by human creativity. Are we the sole authors of our created work, or does inspiration come from someplace beyond ourselves — from the muses, from God? It is in the journey of the two. The man must take his candle and begin the journey of exploration. There is will and intention in the setting out. Yet, in this journey out into the dark unknown, there reaches a point where our light cannot penetrate.

“But God sits in that chamber of our being in which the candle of our consciousness goes out in darkness, and sends forth from thence wonderful gifts into the light of that understanding which is His candle.” Recall also St. John’s opening of his Gospel: “And the light shineth in darkness, and the darkness comprehended it not.”

We can only get ourselves so far. Inspiration bursts out of us and goes forth and we cannot fully comprehend how it will enter into the dark places of this world nor what will be the result. Einstein discovered his theory of relativity while imagining sitting on a train that was traveling at the speed of light. In his imagination, light burst forth from Einstein and he boarded a train and chased after it. He did not know where that train of thought would lead him, nor would he fully grasp the implications of his theory which is still being explored today.

If we seek the light of inspiration, we do not have full control over where it goes nor what it will produce in the fullness of time. If we seek revelation in our lives, we must allow ourselves to see with the light that God provides and to then create what we see so that others may see it too. May we pray for the inspiration to see as the Creator sees, using the light he provides to illuminate use for his purposes.

Sarah Cornwell is a laywoman and an associate of the Eastern Province of the Community of St. Mary. She and her husband have seven children and they live in Wheaton, Illinois.

Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer

Today we pray for:

The Diocese of Karimnagar – The Church of South India (United)

Saint John’s Episcopal Church, Olney, Maryland