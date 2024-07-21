Honesty and Forgiveness

Daily Devotional • July 21

A Reading from Mark 2:1-12

1 When he returned to Capernaum after some days, it was reported that he was at home. 2 So many gathered around that there was no longer room for them, not even in front of the door, and he was speaking the word to them. 3 Then some people came, bringing to him a paralyzed man, carried by four of them. 4 And when they could not bring him to Jesus because of the crowd, they removed the roof above him, and after having dug through it, they let down the mat on which the paralytic lay. 5 When Jesus saw their faith, he said to the paralytic, “Child, your sins are forgiven.” 6 Now some of the scribes were sitting there questioning in their hearts, 7 “Why does this fellow speak in this way? It is blasphemy! Who can forgive sins but God alone?” 8 At once Jesus perceived in his spirit that they were discussing these questions among themselves, and he said to them, “Why do you raise such questions in your hearts? 9 Which is easier: to say to the paralytic, ‘Your sins are forgiven,’ or to say, ‘Stand up and take your mat and walk’? 10 But so that you may know that the Son of Man has authority on earth to forgive sins” — he said to the paralytic — 11 “I say to you, stand up, take your mat, and go to your home.” 12 And he stood up and immediately took the mat and went out before all of them, so that they were all amazed and glorified God, saying, “We have never seen anything like this!”

Meditation

Honesty is an important part of forgiveness.

We could reflect on how important it is that we be honest rather than trying to explain away our sin. Or we can discuss the tendency to hide our sins from one another, ourselves, or even God. But that’s not what the scribes are upset about.

They do not question that the man is a sinner in need of forgiveness. They’re not confused about who it is that grants forgiveness. What they’re upset about is that they don’t believe Jesus is who he says he is. They don’t trust that he’s being honest with them and those who draw near to him.

Either Jesus is who he says he is, or he isn’t. Either he can forgive sins, or he can’t. There’s no middle ground. And in clear confirmation that Jesus means what he says, he demonstrates his power by healing the paralytic. He is the Son of Man who has come with authority to not only teach about the kingdom of God and the forgiveness of sins, but to inaugurate their arrival.

The Church has a call to speak the truth about sin and death in order that we may embrace the ministry of reconciliation. How honest are we being about the truth of Jesus Christ? And what, in turn, does the world see in and through us? May God grant us grace to live in such a way that we bear witness to the reality of sin by proclaiming the one who came to grant forgiveness, Jesus Christ our Lord.

The Rev. Benjamin Hankinson is the director of admissions for Nashotah House Theological Seminary and priest in charge of St. James in West Bend, Wisconsin. Originally from South Carolina, he has also served parishes in the Diocese of Springfield.

