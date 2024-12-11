Daily Devotional • December 11

A Reading from Isaiah 6:1-13

1 In the year that King Uzziah died, I saw the Lord sitting on a throne, high and lofty, and the hem of his robe filled the temple. 2 Seraphs were in attendance above him; each had six wings: with two they covered their faces, and with two they covered their feet, and with two they flew. 3 And one called to another and said,

“Holy, holy, holy is the Lord of hosts;

the whole earth is full of his glory.”

4 The pivots on the thresholds shook at the voices of those who called, and the house filled with smoke. 5 And I said, “Woe is me! I am lost, for I am a man of unclean lips, and I live among a people of unclean lips, yet my eyes have seen the King, the Lord of hosts!”

6 Then one of the seraphs flew to me, holding a live coal that had been taken from the altar with a pair of tongs. 7 The seraph touched my mouth with it and said, “Now that this has touched your lips, your guilt has departed and your sin is blotted out.” 8 Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” And I said, “Here am I; send me!” 9 And he said, “Go and say to this people:

‘Keep listening, but do not comprehend;

keep looking, but do not understand.’

10 Make the mind of this people dull,

and stop their ears,

and shut their eyes,

so that they may not look with their eyes

and listen with their ears

and comprehend with their minds

and turn and be healed.”

11 Then I said, “How long, O Lord?” And he said,

“Until cities lie waste

without inhabitant,

and houses without people,

and the land is utterly desolate;

12 until the Lord sends everyone far away,

and vast is the emptiness in the midst of the land.

13 Even if a tenth part remain in it,

it will be burned again,

like a terebinth or an oak

whose stump remains standing

when it is felled.”

The holy seed is its stump.

Meditation

Isaiah 6 starts out with a throne room vision. Angels surround the Lord exclaiming that he is set apart from all and that his glory fills the earth. The angels’ voices are so thunderous that things are shaking and smoke is filling the house. One point is clear: earthly kings are born and die, but the awesome Lord Almighty sits on his throne.

Isaiah immediately understands that he is unworthy to have this front row seat, for he is “a man of unclean lips, and [he lives] among a people of unclean lips,” so one of the seraphs comes and touches a coal, so hot it is held with tongs, up to Isaiah’s lips. Somehow this action clears Isaiah’s guilt and blots out his sins.

Then the Lord asks a question: “Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” Without hearing the assignment, Isaiah volunteers for the job: “Here am I; send me!” So God gives him an unpopular message to proclaim, an oracle of judgment. God will intensify the situation of those who refuse to listen and see, rendering them deaf and blind. And when Isaiah asks for how long, God basically answers, “Until the devastation is complete.” The story is full of awe, and God is revealed as glorious, powerful, and just.

Certainly, this scene could be steeped in finality, but as scholar Barry L. Ross writes in his commentary on Isaiah, “This judgment is not God’s final word. It never is. There is always the hope of salvation. Just as the stumps of certain trees will put forth new growth ‘at the scent of water’ (Job 14:9), so there will be holy seed ready to put forth new growth.” The awesome Lord of the universe still wants redemption, and he will get it.





Melissa Amber Patton is a Pittsburgh native, a writer, and an M.Div. student at Trinity Anglican Seminary. She is currently the music leader at Mosaic Anglican Church in Imperial, Pennsylvania and is pursuing ordination with the Anglican Diocese of Pittsburgh.

♱

Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer

Today we pray for:

St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, Nashville, Tennessee

The Diocese of Kolhapur – The Church of North India (United)