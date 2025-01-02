Heritage of Faith

Daily Devotional • January 2

A Reading from Hebrews 11:1-12

1 Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen. 2 Indeed, by faith our ancestors received approval. 3 By faith we understand that the worlds were prepared by the word of God, so that what is seen was made from things that are not visible.

4 By faith Abel offered to God a more acceptable sacrifice than Cain’s. Through this he received approval as righteous, God himself giving approval to his gifts; he died, but through his faith he still speaks. 5 By faith Enoch was taken so that he did not experience death, and “he was not found, because God had taken him.” For it was attested before he was taken away that “he had pleased God.” 6 And without faith it is impossible to please him, for whoever would approach God must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who seek him. 7 By faith Noah, warned by God about events as yet unseen, respected the warning and built an ark to save his household; by this he condemned the world and became an heir to the righteousness that is in accordance with faith.

8 By faith Abraham obeyed when he was called to set out for a place that he was to receive as an inheritance, and he set out, not knowing where he was going. 9 By faith he stayed for a time in the land he had been promised, as in a foreign land, living in tents, as did Isaac and Jacob, who were heirs with him of the same promise. 10 For he looked forward to the city that has foundations, whose architect and builder is God. 11 By faith, with Sarah’s involvement, he received power of procreation, even though he was too old, because he considered him faithful who had promised. 12 Therefore from one person, and this one as good as dead, descendants were born, “as many as the stars of heaven and as the innumerable grains of sand by the seashore.”

Meditation

The word “faith,” or a variation of it, appears 13 times in just 12 verses in this passage. The author’s focus is unmistakable. I wish I had read this text two days ago. Its clear definition of faith and its examples would have been incredibly helpful during a deep theological discussion with my four-year-old son, Ben.

While we were driving, he suddenly said, “Daddy, we can’t see God.” Surprised, I replied, “Well, that’s right, Ben. We can’t see God the same way I can see you right now.” He paused, then pressed further: “Why can’t we see God?” Caught off guard, I simply said, “I don’t know.” Unsatisfied with my answer, Ben quickly moved on to another topic.

Looking back, I wish I’d introduced him to the idea of faith — “the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen” (Hebrews 11:1). I could have explained how faith is essential to our understanding of God, even when we can’t see Him.

Faith is crucial for us as Christians. Much of our faith involves embracing mystery. While we seek answers, we are also called to trust God, even when the answers aren’t clear. This trust grows from our personal experiences with God and from witnessing faith lived out in others.

The author of Hebrews illustrates faith through the lives of biblical figures. But the faithful aren’t limited to Scripture. We can also look closer to home — at our own families: grandparents, parents, spouses, siblings, and in-laws. We can look to our church communities: those steady, faithful pillars who sustain the ministry and life of the parish. Each of us has a heritage of faith, shaped by the examples of others, that encourages us toward deeper trust in God.

Who are the faithful in your life? How does their witness inspire you to grow in your own faithfulness to God?









Steven McCain serves at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church and School in Raleigh, North Carolina. He lives in the Raleigh area with his wife, Elizabeth, and three sons, Benjamin, James, and Micah.

