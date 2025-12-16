Hearts on Fire

Daily Devotional • December 16

A Reading from Revelation 3:14-22

14 “And to the angel of the church in Laodicea write: The words of the Amen, the faithful and true witness, the origin of God’s creation:

15 “I know your works; you are neither cold nor hot. I wish that you were either cold or hot. 16 So, because you are lukewarm and neither cold nor hot, I am about to spit you out of my mouth. 17 For you say, ‘I am rich, I have prospered, and I need nothing.’ You do not realize that you are wretched, pitiable, poor, blind, and naked. 18 Therefore I advise you to buy from me gold refined by fire so that you may be rich, and white robes to clothe yourself and to keep the shame of your nakedness from being seen, and salve to anoint your eyes so that you may see. 19 I reprove and discipline those whom I love. Be earnest, therefore, and repent. 20 Listen! I am standing at the door, knocking; if you hear my voice and open the door, I will come in and eat with you, and you with me. 21 To the one who conquers I will give a place with me on my throne, just as I myself conquered and sat down with my Father on his throne. 22 Let anyone who has an ear listen to what the Spirit is saying to the churches.”

Meditation

The risen Christ’s message to the Christians of Laodicea lands with particular force in Episcopal churches and American churches generally. Compared to most of the world’s Christians, we are better fed, better housed, and better clothed; we have access to world-class education and medical care. Although we grouse about inflation, AI, and politics, like the Laodiceans, we tend to be complacent about our lives: “I have prospered and I need nothing.”

The Judge of all the earth begs to differ: “You do not realize that you are wretched, pitiable, poor, blind, and naked.” The Laodiceans traded in black wool fabrics, but they needed white robes of righteousness. They sold an eye salve (based on work by a doctor named Demosthenes Philalethes, author of Ophthalmalicus), but they were blind to their spiritual condition.

For American Christians, the pandemic was a salutary shock that revealed our blindness. The merry-go-round of shopping and entertainment stalled. We froze in place, trying to hide from the plague that was sweeping around the world, learning that infection might be in the very air we breathed. Suddenly, we saw how easily all that we took for granted could collapse. And yet, five years later—how quickly we forget!

Yet, there was hope for the lukewarm Laodiceans, and today for us. The reproof itself is rooted in love. After the shocking diagnosis comes a prescription. It’s time to get serious and repent of complacency, of half-heartedness. It’s time to ask the Holy Spirit to set our hearts on fire!

One of the most wonderful invitations in scripture follows: Jesus is knocking on the door of our churches, our homes, our hearts. Listen! Open up! Invite Him in! “I will come in to you and eat with you, and you with me.” Feasting at that table satisfies the heart, and the joy of that friendship is beyond words.

Dr. Grace Sears is past president of the Order of the Daughters of the King, and editor of its magazine, The Royal Cross.

♱

