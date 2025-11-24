Grace of God

A Reading from Joel 3:1-2, 9-17

1 For then, in those days and at that time, when I restore the fortunes of Judah and Jerusalem, 2 I will gather all the nations and bring them down to the valley of Jehoshaphat, and I will enter into judgement with them there, on account of my people and my heritage Israel, because they have scattered them among the nations. They have divided my land,Â

9 Proclaim this among the nations:

Prepare war,

Â stir up the warriors.

Let all the soldiers draw near,

Â let them come up.

10 Beat your ploughshares into swords,

Â and your pruning-hooks into spears;

Â let the weakling say, â€˜I am a warrior.â€™Â

11 Come quickly,*

Â all you nations all around,

Â gather yourselves there.

Bring down your warriors, O Lord.

12 Let the nations rouse themselves,

Â and come up to the valley of Jehoshaphat;

for there I will sit to judge

Â all the neighbouring nations.Â



13 Put in the sickle,

Â for the harvest is ripe.

Go in, tread,

Â for the wine press is full.

The vats overflow,

Â for their wickedness is great.Â



14 Multitudes, multitudes,

Â in the valley of decision!

For the day of the Lord is near

Â in the valley of decision.

15 The sun and the moon are darkened,

Â and the stars withdraw their shining.Â



16 The Lord roars from Zion,

Â and utters his voice from Jerusalem,

Â and the heavens and the earth shake.

But the Lord is a refuge for his people,

Â a stronghold for the people of Israel.Â



17 So you shall know that I, the Lord your God,

Â dwell in Zion, my holy mountain.

And Jerusalem shall be holy,

Â and strangers shall never again pass through it.Â

Meditation