Good Shepherd, Good Host

1 The LORD is my shepherd;

I shall not be in want.

2 He makes me lie down in green pastures

and leads me beside still waters.

3 He revives my soul

and guides me along right pathways for his Name’s sake.

4 Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,

I shall fear no evil;

for you are with me;

your rod and your staff, they comfort me.

5 You spread a table before me in the presence of those

who trouble me;

you have anointed my head with oil,

and my cup is running over.

6 Surely your goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days

of my life,

and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.

Meditation