A Reading from 1 John 4:7-16

7 Beloved, let us love one another, because love is from God; everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. 8 Whoever does not love does not know God, for God is love. 9 God’s love was revealed among us in this way: God sent his only Son into the world so that we might live through him. 10 In this is love, not that we loved God but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the atoning sacrifice for our sins. 11 Beloved, since God loved us so much, we also ought to love one another. 12 No one has ever seen God; if we love one another, God abides in us, and his love is perfected in us.

13 By this we know that we abide in him and he in us, because he has given us of his Spirit. 14 And we have seen and do testify that the Father has sent his Son as the Savior of the world. 15 God abides in those who confess that Jesus is the Son of God, and they abide in God. 16 So we have known and believe the love that God has for us.

God is love, and those who abide in love abide in God, and God abides in them.

Meditation

Merry Christmas, friends! Today we celebrate the birth of Jesus, which, as John reminds us in today’s New Testament reading, is the most fundamental act of God’s steadfast love.

Love can often seem like a watered-down word in our contemporary culture. We say we love all sorts of things that, more accurately, we just like—peanut M&Ms, our morning cup of coffee, that new TV show, the beach. The love John speaks of, though, is more thorough and essential than any other kind of thing in the world. It’s suffusive and life-altering and wondrous and good.

Nevertheless, even on a festive Christian holiday like Christmas, it can still seem difficult at times to feel close to God and to sense his love for us. Recently, a friend of mine who was going through a severe health crisis confessed that she no longer felt God’s presence. This terrified her far more than the scary symptoms happening in her body. If she couldn’t feel God, then what hope did she have in her life at all? At the time, I wasn’t entirely sure how to answer. Today, I wonder if John might have the right response.

He tells us that even when we can’t see God—perhaps when we find ourselves experiencing “a dark night of the soul,” like my friend—he is nevertheless present in any and all acts of love. Maybe you don’t feel particularly festive this Christmas. Maybe you’re experiencing grief, or fear, or loneliness, or despair. Maybe it’s difficult to imagine the birth of Jesus mattering, difficult to imagine that God can make any difference in your life at all. I get it—I’ve been there too.

When we’re feeling this way, we can turn to love, whether it’s love that we give others or love we receive. And no matter what we feel, if there is love in our hearts and our actions, God is there too, because, as John tells us, God is love. And while love might sometimes feel like just a flimsy emotion, it’s so much more than that. It’s the strongest force in the world. It’s a powerful source of light even in the darkest of situations. This Christmas, whether love comes easy or feels like a candle barely staying lit, hold on. There, you will meet the God who is for you, all the way through.

Elizabeth Hamilton’s writing has appeared in the Dallas Museum of Art, Southern Humanities Review, and Texas Monthly. She has an MFA from Seattle Pacific University. Find her work at elizabethannehamilton.com

