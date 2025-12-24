Daily Devotional • December 24

Christmas Eve

Psalm 46

1 God is our refuge and strength,

a very present help in trouble.

2 Therefore we will not fear, though the earth should change,

though the mountains shake in the heart of the sea,

3 though its waters roar and foam,

though the mountains tremble with its tumult. Selah

4 There is a river whose streams make glad the city of God,

the holy habitation of the Most High.

5 God is in the midst of the city; it shall not be moved;

God will help it when the morning dawns.

6 The nations are in an uproar; the kingdoms totter;

he utters his voice; the earth melts.

7 The Lord of hosts is with us;

the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah

8 Come, behold the works of the Lord;

see what desolations he has brought on the earth.

9 He makes wars cease to the end of the earth;

he breaks the bow and shatters the spear;

he burns the shields with fire.

10 “Be still, and know that I am God!

I am exalted among the nations;

I am exalted in the earth.”

11 The Lord of hosts is with us;

the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah

Meditation

Psalm 46 is one of my favorites. I love it so much, during a period of protracted illness, I spent some time memorizing it. After a while, the words washed over me, became a constant source of comfort and a bulwark against the pain I was experiencing in my body and the totalizing sense of life spinning out of control that I could reach for anytime.

At the moment, we are living through a period of remarkable, and often deeply unsettling and unwanted, change. Fast changes in technology. Wars of remarkable scale. Political violence. Economic uncertainty. Just reading the headlines can make my heart rate rise.

Christmas Eve can be a day that only contributes to our overall anxiety. Many of us are in a rush to buy last minute presents, hurriedly wrap gifts to place under the tree, and get the family out the door in time for the Christmas Eve service. It can feel like a lot, even on the hushed threshold of the wondrous birth of Jesus.

Today, let this Psalm be a balm to you, just as it was for me. Things will change. Nations will fight one another. Kingdoms will fall. In the midst of all this turmoil, God is steady and good. Ultimately, he comes to bring peace and joy. This is not a sweet saying, but a bone-deep promise that changes everything. If you can, take some time on this day before the festivities really begin to spend a moment in stillness and remember that with God on our side, there is nothing, absolutely nothing to fear.

Elizabeth Hamilton’s writing has appeared in the Dallas Museum of Art, Southern Humanities Review, and Texas Monthly. She has an MFA from Seattle Pacific University. Find her work at elizabethannehamilton.com

♱

