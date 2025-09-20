Fulfilling the Law

Daily Devotional • September 20

14 “You are the light of the world. A city built on a hill cannot be hid. 15 People do not light a lamp and put it under the bushel basket; rather, they put it on the lampstand, and it gives light to all in the house. 16 In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father in heaven.

13 “You are the salt of the earth, but if salt has lost its taste, how can its saltiness be restored? It is no longer good for anything but is thrown out and trampled under foot.

11 Jesus said, “Blessed are you when people revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account. 12 Rejoice and be glad, for your reward is great in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.

Recently I was told about a former member of my current parish who for many years had been the third grade Sunday school teacher. He died long ago, but one current parishioner explained how she still recalls the simple prayer that she’d learned from him: “God, I love you, and I want to love you more.”

When I shared the story in my sermon on the following Sunday, I was blessed to see smiles and nods from many others who had known and been blessed by this devoted Sunday school teacher and who also remembered the prayer.

“God, I love you, and I want to love you more.”

I wonder if that prayer succinctly captures the Law of Moses, or the foundation of it, or God’s motive in the giving of it to God’s people. After all, when Jesus is asked, elsewhere in the Gospel of Matthew, about the greatest commandment in the Law, he answers, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind” (22:37).

In today’s teaching of Jesus from the Sermon on the Mount, he delves into the nature of the Law and the right understanding and practice of it – his original hearers’ and our own. “I have come not to abolish but to fulfill.” This fulfillment goes beyond interpretation, understanding or compliance. He, Jesus, is the embodiment of the Law. He fulfills the Law by way of love in spirit, in intention, in true word, in faithful action.

This message of Jesus may continue to challenge our tidy categories. We often reduce faith to belief or activism or morality, but Jesus speaks of wholeness. Love of God and neighbor, justice and mercy are essential revelations of God, not optional add-ons. With reference to all religious “law,” Jesus offers us not a lighter burden, but a deeper way.

May we not settle for the minimum required, but long for the righteousness that reflects God’s own heart. “God, I love you, and I want to love you more.”

Patrick Raymond is a priest of the Diocese of Chicago, currently serving as Interim Rector of Emmanuel Church, Mercer Island, Washington.