Fruit of the Message

Daily Devotional • June 10
A Reading from Acts 5:27-42
27 When they had brought them, they had them stand before the council. The high priest questioned them, 28 saying, “We gave you strict orders not to teach in this name, yet here you have filled Jerusalem with your teaching, and you are determined to bring this man’s blood on us.” 29 But Peter and the apostles answered, “We must obey God rather than any human authority. 30 The God of our ancestors raised up Jesus, whom you had killed by hanging him on a tree. 31 God exalted him at his right hand as Leader and Savior that he might give repentance to Israel and forgiveness of sins. 32 And we are witnesses to these things, and so is the Holy Spirit whom God has given to those who obey him.”
33 When they heard this, they were enraged and wanted to kill them. 34 But a Pharisee in the council named Gamaliel, a teacher of the law, respected by all the people, stood up and ordered the men to be put outside for a short time. 35 Then he said to them, “Fellow Israelites, consider carefully what you propose to do to these men. 36 For some time ago Theudas rose up, claiming to be somebody, and a number of men, about four hundred, joined him, but he was killed, and all who followed him were dispersed and disappeared. 37 After him Judas the Galilean rose up at the time of the census and got people to follow him; he also perished, and all who followed him were scattered. 38 So in the present case, I tell you, keep away from these men and let them alone, because if this plan or this undertaking is of human origin, it will fail; 39 but if it is of God, you will not be able to overthrow them — in that case you may even be found fighting against God!”
They were convinced by him, 40 and when they had called in the apostles, they had them flogged. Then they ordered them not to speak in the name of Jesus and let them go. 41 As they left the council, they rejoiced that they were considered worthy to suffer dishonor for the sake of the name. 42 And every day in the temple and at home they did not cease to teach and proclaim Jesus as the Messiah
Meditation
When the apostles return to the Temple, a struggle over authority ensues. The high priest declares that the apostles were given strict orders not to teach in Jesus’ name, and Peter responds by saying, “We must obey God rather than human beings” (v. 29).
This struggle is reminiscent of Jesus’ conflicts with Pharisees, scribes, and Jewish leaders, but with at least two important differences. First, where the apostles appeal to God’s authority, Jesus claims his own authority. When Jesus enters the Temple, he calls it “my house” (Luke 19:46, Matt. 21:13)—referring of course to his Father, but also, we might hear, to himself. Second, where the apostles teach, Jesus commands. Jesus acts out of his authority, not through instruction, but by demanding that unworthy guests leave.
These differences highlight that the apostles teach under the authority of God in a different way from Jesus. Their authority is not their own.
The message that the apostles bring to those in the Temple is simply the gospel: Jesus died, was raised, and was exalted to the right hand of the Father. Because God has exalted him, Jesus gives salvation. The apostles claim to be “witnesses to these things” (v. 23).
When the leaders hear this, they are “enraged and wanted to kill them.” Why? Jesus was already a controversial figure, but now the apostles highlight the Jewish leaders’ shared complicity in Jesus’ death.
Then a Pharisee named Gamaliel proposes a non-violent path forward. Cooler heads prevail. He reminds the other leaders that similar men had come to the Temple before, and that their movements came to nothing. His advice: leave them alone, because “if this undertaking is of man, it will fail; but if it is of God, you will not be able to overthrow them” (v. 38-39). What if these apostles are messengers from God as they claim to be? Don’t kill the messenger; that won’t solve the problem. See if the message bears fruit.
Dr. Jim Watkins is associate dean of academic affairs at Nashotah House Theological Seminary. He lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with his wife, four boys, a dog, a cat, and lots of houseplants.
♱
Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer
Today we pray for:
The Diocese of Mumbai – The Church of North India (United)
St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, Tucson, Arizona