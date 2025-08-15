Filled to the Brim

Daily Devotional • August 15

St. Mary the Virgin

1 On the third day there was a wedding in Cana of Galilee, and the mother of Jesus was there. 2 Jesus and his disciples had also been invited to the wedding. 3 When the wine gave out, the mother of Jesus said to him, “They have no wine.” 4 And Jesus said to her, “Woman, what concern is that to me and to you? My hour has not yet come.” 5 His mother said to the servants, “Do whatever he tells you.” 6 Now standing there were six stone water jars for the Jewish rites of purification, each holding twenty or thirty gallons.7 Jesus said to them, “Fill the jars with water.” And they filled them up to the brim. 8 He said to them, “Now draw some out, and take it to the person in charge of the banquet.” So they took it. 9 When the person in charge tasted the water that had become wine and did not know where it came from (though the servants who had drawn the water knew), that person called the bridegroom 10 and said to him, “Everyone serves the good wine first and then the inferior wine after the guests have become drunk. But you have kept the good wine until now.” 11 Jesus did this, the first of his signs, in Cana of Galilee and revealed his glory, and his disciples believed in him.

The 1987 film Babette’s Feast is based on a short story by Danish writer Isak Dinesen, which tells of a French servant to two elderly sisters who prepares a grand dinner for the small, ascetic Lutheran community in Denmark among whom she lives. At the start of the banquet, an Amontillado, a fine and costly wine, is served. When a general, an honored guest at the dinner, tastes the wine, he recognizes it immediately. He is amazed not only at its quality and at the fact that it is being served in such humble surroundings, but that it is not saved until the end of the meal as is customary. As the diners drink the wine throughout the meal, they become not so much inebriated as transformed: they forgive old trespasses, express gratitude for life’s blessings, and sense a spring of new life welling up over their spiritual dryness.



Jesus’ first miracle of changing the water into wine (considered to be the first “sign” of his glory) is an act of transformation. Empty jars are filled to the brim with ordinary water which is elevated to the extraordinary, becoming a wine so superior in quality that the host is stunned.

However, this miracle is about more than the changing of water into an excellent wine. It points beyond itself to Jesus, the one who transforms, restores, and renews us and all things. This miracle sets us on the road of witness to all of the miracles that will follow, through which Jesus’ full identity will be revealed and manifested. Mary’s role in this story is not peripheral; although she does not know what Jesus is going to do, she instructs the servants to obey him, as we, too, should trust Jesus and do what he tells us to do.



We can recognize ourselves in the guests in John’s gospel and in those at Babette’s feast. We will all have “empty jar” moments in our lives, needing to be refilled to the brim and then changed—by God’s grace—into a superior vintage, and not saved for last.

Pamela A. Lewis taught French for 30 years before retirement. A lifelong resident of Queens, New York, she attends Saint Thomas Church Fifth Avenue and serves on various lay ministries. She writes for The Christian Century and The Living Church and has previously written for The Episcopal New Yorker and Episcopal Journal.