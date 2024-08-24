Faithfully Nameless

Daily Devotional • August 24

Feast of St. Bartholomew the Apostle

A Reading from Luke 22:24-30

24 A dispute also arose among them as to which one of them was to be regarded as the greatest. 25 But he said to them, “The kings of the gentiles lord it over them, and those in authority over them are called benefactors. 26 But not so with you; rather, the greatest among you must become like the youngest and the leader like one who serves. 27 For who is greater, the one who is at the table or the one who serves? Is it not the one at the table? But I am among you as one who serves.

28 “You are those who have stood by me in my trials, 29 and I confer on you, just as my Father has conferred on me, a kingdom, 30 so that you may eat and drink at my table in my kingdom, and you will sit on thrones judging the twelve tribes of Israel.

Meditation

Not much is written in scripture about St. Bartholomew. His name is included in a few lists throughout the gospels, but there is not much else recorded about him. Some traditions claim that St. Bartholomew traveled as a missionary to India and many claim he was martyred. However, it is difficult to say with certainty what Bartholomew did, where he went, or what he was known for.

Yet his legacy remains — he is an apostle of Jesus. He was present for significant events in Jesus’ life, including the institution of the Lord’s Supper and during the dispute in Luke 22 about which of the apostles would be the greatest. He heard Jesus’ rebuke that the greatest would be the least of them — the one who serves others as Jesus does.

With this context in mind, perhaps it is intentional that we know so little about St. Bartholomew. Perhaps, at this moment in Luke 22, he surrendered any ambition to be the “greatest disciple,” to have the most public ministry or to make a name for himself. Perhaps he became resolute to be the type of leader who would be faithful to the work God had given him, no matter the perceived significance or personal gain.

I think we can learn from the seemingly insignificant and ordinary nature of St. Bartholomew. We don’t know if he was a leader like Peter, beloved like John, or eloquent like Paul. But we do know he was faithful to God’s call on his life. We do not tell stories about the amazing deeds of St. Bartholomew, yet God worked through him. May we be bold enough to be like St. Bartholomew and be willing to remain nameless in our ministries for Christ’s sake. To Christ be the glory.



Steven McCain serves at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church and St. Timothy’s School in Raleigh, North Carolina. He lives in the Raleigh area with his wife, Elizabeth, and two sons, Benjamin and James.

♱

Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer

Today we pray for:

The Diocese of Ijebu South West – The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)

All Saints Episcopal Church, Winter Park, Florida