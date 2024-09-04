Faith, Hope, and Presence

Daily Devotional • September 4

A Reading from Job 12:1, 14:1-22

1 Then Job answered:

“A mortal, born of woman, few of days and full of trouble,

2 comes up like a flower and withers,

flees like a shadow and does not last.

3 Do you fix your eyes on such a one?

Do you bring me into judgment with you?

4 Who can bring a clean thing out of an unclean?

No one can.

5 Since their days are determined,

and the number of their months is known to you,

and you have appointed the bounds that they cannot pass,

6 look away from them and desist,

that they may enjoy, like laborers, their days.

7 “For there is hope for a tree,

if it is cut down, that it will sprout again

and that its shoots will not cease.

8 Though its root grows old in the earth

and its stump dies in the ground,

9 yet at the scent of water it will bud

and put forth branches like a young plant.

10 But mortals die and are laid low;

humans expire, and where are they?

11 As waters fail from a lake

and a river wastes away and dries up,

12 so mortals lie down and do not rise again;

until the heavens are no more, they will not awake

or be roused out of their sleep.

13 O that you would hide me in Sheol,

that you would conceal me until your wrath is past,

that you would appoint me a set time and remember me!

14 If mortals die, will they live again?

All the days of my service I would wait

until my release should come.

15 You would call, and I would answer you;

you would long for the work of your hands.

16 For then you would not number my steps;

you would not keep watch over my sin;

17 my transgression would be sealed up in a bag,

and you would cover over my iniquity.

18 “But the mountain falls and crumbles away,

and the rock is removed from its place;

19 the waters wear away the stones;

the torrents wash away the soil of the earth;

so you destroy the hope of mortals.

20 You prevail forever against them, and they pass away;

you change their countenance and send them away.

21 Their children come to honor, and they do not know it;

they are brought low, and it goes unnoticed.

22 They feel only the pain of their own bodies

and mourn only for themselves.”