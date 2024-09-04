Faith, Hope, and Presence

Daily Devotional • September 4
A Reading from Job 12:1, 14:1-22
1 Then Job answered:
“A mortal, born of woman, few of days and full of trouble,
2 comes up like a flower and withers,
flees like a shadow and does not last.
3 Do you fix your eyes on such a one?
Do you bring me into judgment with you?
4 Who can bring a clean thing out of an unclean?
No one can.
5 Since their days are determined,
and the number of their months is known to you,
and you have appointed the bounds that they cannot pass,
6 look away from them and desist,
that they may enjoy, like laborers, their days.
7 “For there is hope for a tree,
if it is cut down, that it will sprout again
and that its shoots will not cease.
8 Though its root grows old in the earth
and its stump dies in the ground,
9 yet at the scent of water it will bud
and put forth branches like a young plant.
10 But mortals die and are laid low;
humans expire, and where are they?
11 As waters fail from a lake
and a river wastes away and dries up,
12 so mortals lie down and do not rise again;
until the heavens are no more, they will not awake
or be roused out of their sleep.
13 O that you would hide me in Sheol,
that you would conceal me until your wrath is past,
that you would appoint me a set time and remember me!
14 If mortals die, will they live again?
All the days of my service I would wait
until my release should come.
15 You would call, and I would answer you;
you would long for the work of your hands.
16 For then you would not number my steps;
you would not keep watch over my sin;
17 my transgression would be sealed up in a bag,
and you would cover over my iniquity.
18 “But the mountain falls and crumbles away,
and the rock is removed from its place;
19 the waters wear away the stones;
the torrents wash away the soil of the earth;
so you destroy the hope of mortals.
20 You prevail forever against them, and they pass away;
you change their countenance and send them away.
21 Their children come to honor, and they do not know it;
they are brought low, and it goes unnoticed.
22 They feel only the pain of their own bodies
and mourn only for themselves.”
Meditation
Psalm 26 starts and ends with David declaring, “I have walked in my integrity.” David invites God to test his heart and mind, as he sets himself apart from the “worthless,” “hypocrites,” “evildoers,” and “wicked.” It sounds like David could use a dose of humility and self-awareness. But when we look closer, we see that David is not boasting of his righteousness; he is revealing his deep desire to live in wholeness and faithfulness to God. When David opens his heart and mind to be examined by God, he is not proclaiming his innocence; he is turning his heart towards God in vulnerability and trust. This is not a psalm about what David has done. Rather, it is a psalm about who David longs to be — a man who lives in relationship with God.
The biblical concept of “covenant” sometimes sounds like a treaty between God and nations, handed down through intermediaries. But here, covenant is an intimate relationship that, like a contract, has the personal interaction of offer and acceptance. God offers hesed: a relentless, unwavering, steadfast love that never ends. Our human condition makes it impossible for us to perfectly reciprocate the hesed of God. Thankfully, God in his mercy does not require perfect reciprocity. David accepts God’s invitation to a covenant relationship by simply turning his heart towards God, offering what he can — his trust, faithfulness, (imperfect) obedience, thanksgiving and worship — and accepting God’s freely-given gifts of redemption and grace.
When we accept God’s offer of covenant relationship by turning our hearts towards God, revealing our own humble offerings of faithfulness and trust, we become bound to a divine love and loyalty that is unwavering, transcending all of our failings.
The hesed of the Lord never ceases, his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning!
Monica Coakley, a graduate of Nashotah House Theological Seminary, provides pastoral care to men on Tennessee’s death row. She lives with her family on a small farm and hoards books and yarn.
♱
Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer
Today we pray for:
The Diocese of Ikwerre – The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)
Christ Church, Georgetown, Washington, D.C.