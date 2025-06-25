Expansion and Resistance

Daily Devotional • June 25
A Reading from Acts 6:1-15
1 Now during those days, when the disciples were increasing in number, the Hellenists complained against the Hebrews because their widows were being neglected in the daily distribution of food. 2 And the twelve called together the whole community of the disciples and said, “It is not right that we should neglect the word of God in order to wait on tables. 3 Therefore, brothers and sisters, select from among yourselves seven men of good standing, full of the Spirit and of wisdom, whom we may appoint to this task,4 while we, for our part, will devote ourselves to prayer and to serving the word.” 5 What they said pleased the whole community, and they chose Stephen, a man full of faith and the Holy Spirit, together with Philip, Prochorus, Nicanor, Timon, Parmenas, and Nicolaus, a proselyte of Antioch.6 They had these men stand before the apostles, who prayed and laid their hands on them.
7 The word of God continued to spread; the number of the disciples increased greatly in Jerusalem, and a great many of the priests became obedient to the faith.
8 Stephen, full of grace and power, did great wonders and signs among the people. 9 Then some of those who belonged to the synagogue of the Freedmen (as it was called), Cyrenians, Alexandrians, and others of those from Cilicia and Asia, stood up and argued with Stephen. 10 But they could not withstand the wisdom and the Spirit with which he spoke. 11 Then they secretly instigated some men to say, “We have heard him speak blasphemous words against Moses and God.” 12 They stirred up the people as well as the elders and the scribes; then they suddenly confronted him, seized him, and brought him before the council. 13 They set up false witnesses who said, “This man never stops saying things against this holy place and the law, 14 for we have heard him say that this Jesus of Nazarethwill destroy this place and will change the customs that Moses handed on to us.” 15 And all who sat in the council looked intently at him, and they saw that his face was like the face of an angel.
Meditation
At this point in Acts, the number of believers continues to grow. This rapid expansion, however, brings its own problems. Hebrews and Hellenists—that is, Christian Jews who were from Judah and those who were from outside Judah and spoke Greek—are at odds. Greek-speaking widows are being overlooked. The solution comes easily and is significant; the Apostles identify their primary work as being prayer and evangelism.
Identifying this as their primary work applies to all leaders of Christian communities at all times. They are not to devote themselves primarily to “social work,” though such social work must be done. In this passage, although the term “deacon” is not used, it is overwhelmingly understood to be the creation of the diaconate. This shows that prayer, evangelism, and social work are all essential ministries in the Church.
In this lesson also we have the amazing and often-overlooked news that “a great many of the priests were obedient to the faith.” That would be Jewish priests. Although the Jewish priesthood ceased to function when the Temple was destroyed in AD 70 , the Jewish priesthood exists today, for they were men descended from Aaron. Today, surnames like “Cohen” or “Kohn” indicate a Jewish priestly family (for the Hebrew word for “priest” is “cohen”).
In all this, the work of the Holy Spirit and the leadership of the Apostles is manifest. The Church is expanding. Almost without noticing it, this is the first organization that anyone in the world can belong to. It probably still is. Already in these early days the Church includes Jewish priests, Hebrew-speaking Jews, Greek-speaking Jews, and soon even Gentiles.
Nothing like it had ever been seen. But there are those who reject it without any compromise. The synagogue whose members are from lands outside Judah reject Stephen’s powerful and persuasive preaching. They cannot stop him or counter his ability to convince, so they resort to lies and false accusations.
David Baumann is a published writer of nonfiction, science fiction, and short stories. In his ministry as an Episcopal priest, he served congregations in Illinois and California.
♱
Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer
Today we pray for:
Church of the Redeemer, Sarasota, Florida
The Diocese of Namibia – The Anglican Church of Southern Africa