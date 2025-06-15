Examples and Millstones

Daily Devotional • June 15
A Reading from Matthew 18:1-14
1 At that time the disciples came to Jesus and asked, “Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?” 2 He called a child, whom he put among them, 3 and said, “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. 4 Whoever becomes humble like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. 5 Whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me.
6 “If any of you cause one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for you if a great millstone were fastened around your neck and you were drowned in the depth of the sea. 7 Woe to the world because of things that cause sin!Such things are bound to come, but woe to the one through whom they come!
8 “If your hand or your foot causes you to sin, cut it off and throw it away; it is better for you to enter life maimed or lame than to have two hands or two feet and to be thrown into the eternal fire. 9 And if your eye causes you to sin, tear it out and throw it away; it is better for you to enter life with one eye than to have two eyes and to be thrown into the hell of fire.
10 “Take care that you do not despise one of these little ones, for I tell you, in heaven their angels continually see the face of my Father in heaven. 12 What do you think? If a shepherd has a hundred sheep and one of them has gone astray, does he not leave the ninety-nine on the mountains and go in search of the one that went astray? 13 And if he finds it, truly I tell you, he rejoices over it more than over the ninety-nine that never went astray. 14 So it is not the will of your Father in heaven that one of these little ones should be lost.”
Meditation
Today, Jesus tells his followers that not only will they be held responsible for their own sin, but also for the sins they enable in others. The greatest woe he pronounces falls upon those who, in the words of John Donne, make their actions a “door” to others’ sin.
Most of us probably don’t go around actively and intentionally tempting others to sin, but what makes this a difficult standard is the fact that human behavior is frequently influenced by the behavior of those around us. We may be able to engage in certain behaviors without sinning, but nevertheless, given the social nature of human beings, that does not necessarily license us to do so.
What Jesus is calling us to do is regard all of our actions as though they were taking place in front of a child, who is always learning the difference between right and wrong from what we do. Though we may wish it to the contrary, our ethical considerations need to take not only our own actions into account, but the potential reactions of others. And who knows? Maybe upon weighing our reasons against the potential to lead others into sin, our reasons will not seem all that good in the end.
Laxity in righteousness, even toward a good end, makes it harder for everyone else to hold the line. Let us therefore reflect on our own actions, not only in how we intend them, but in how they appear to and influence others. We need to be mindful of what roads our ethical decisions pave for other children of God, lest even our well-reasoned and well-intentioned choices become a millstone around our necks.
James Cornwell lives and teaches in the Hudson Valley with his wife Sarah and their six children.
Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer
Today we pray for:
La Iglesia Anglicana de Mexico
The Episcopal Diocese of Virginia