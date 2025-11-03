Eternal Grief

Daily Devotional • November 3
A Reading from Revelation 10:1-11
1 And I saw another mighty angel coming down from heaven, wrapped in a cloud, with a rainbow over his head; his face was like the sun and his legs like pillars of fire. 2 He held a little scroll open in his hand. Setting his right foot on the sea and his left foot on the land, 3 he gave a great shout, like a lion roaring. And when he shouted, the seven thunders sounded. 4 And when the seven thunders had sounded, I was about to write, but I heard a voice from heaven saying, “Seal up what the seven thunders have said, and do not write it down.” 5 Then the angel whom I saw standing on the sea and the land
raised his right hand to heaven
6 and swore by him who lives forever and ever,
who created heaven and what is in it, the earth and what is in it, and the sea and what is in it: “There will be no more delay, 7 but in the days when the seventh angel is to blow his trumpet, the mystery of God will be fulfilled, as he announced to his servants the prophets.”
8 Then the voice that I had heard from heaven spoke to me again, saying, “Go, take the scroll that is open in the hand of the angel who is standing on the sea and on the land.” 9 So I went to the angel and told him to give me the little scroll, and he said to me, “Take it and eat; it will be bitter to your stomach but sweet as honey in your mouth.” 10 So I took the little scroll from the hand of the angel and ate it; it was sweet as honey in my mouth, but when I had eaten it my stomach was made bitter.
11 Then they said to me, “You must prophesy again about many peoples and nations and languages and kings.”
11 Then I was given a measuring rod like a staff, and I was told, “Come and measure the temple of God and the altar and those who worship there, 2 but do not measure the court outside the temple; leave that out, for it is given over to the nations, and they will trample over the holy city for forty-two months. 3 And I will grant my two witnesses authority to prophesy for one thousand two hundred sixty days, wearing sackcloth.”
4 These are the two olive trees and the two lampstands that stand before the Lord of the earth. 5 And if anyone wants to harm them, fire pours from their mouth and consumes their foes; anyone who wants to harm them must be killed in this manner. 6 They have authority to shut the sky, so that no rain may fall during the days of their prophesying, and they have authority over the waters to turn them into blood and to strike the earth with every kind of plague, as often as they desire.
7 When they have finished their testimony, the beast that comes up from the bottomless pit will wage war on them and conquer them and kill them, 8 and their dead bodies will lie in the street of the great city that is propheticallycalled Sodom and Egypt, where also their Lord was crucified. 9 For three and a half days members of the peoples and tribes and languages and nations will gaze at their dead bodies and refuse to let them be placed in a tomb, 10 and the inhabitants of the earth will gloat over them and celebrate and exchange presents, because these two prophets tormented the inhabitants of the earth.
11 But after the three and a half days, the breath of life from God entered the two witnesses, and they stood on their feet, and those who saw them were terrified. 12 Then they heard a loud voice from heaven saying to them, “Come up here!” And they went up to heaven in a cloud while their enemies watched them. 13 At that moment there was a great earthquake, and a tenth of the city fell; seven thousand people were killed in the earthquake, and the rest were terrified and gave glory to the God of heaven.
14 The second woe has passed. The third woe is coming very soon.
Meditation
If there are any words sufficient to describe how one would react upon seeing the “mighty angel coming down from heaven,” with the further descriptions of smoke, thunder, and fire, they are beyond my ability to bring them up. I can picture what the Colossus of Rhodes might have been like, but today nobody really knows—and of course even that is way too small. Then the Angel’s voice and gestures put the whole world on sudden, interruptive pause. The message is presumably what the faithful have been pleading for so earnestly—the Final Act is soon to be granted.
This lesson begins a hiatus of two consolatory Visions between the sounding of the sixth and the seventh Trumpets of an ongoing greater Prophecy. These Trumpets sound in order, each with a description of specifics of the coming Judgment. The seventh Trumpet is the mightiest and the final of the prophecies about the End. After the deafening, fiery, unmistakable, eschatological Announcement by the Angel, our focus zeroes in on a small open scroll in the Angel’s palm.
The scroll is to be eaten by John. Its odd properties are to be sweet to the taste and bitter in the stomach. Evidently this scroll is the remaining revelation that John is to share with the world. It is sweet because it is the words of God; bitter because, um, well, you know. “Evil shall be blotted out and deceit shall be quenched; faithfulness shall flourish, and corruption shall be overcome; and the truth, which has been so long without fruit, shall be revealed” (2 Esdras 6:27-28). In the coming Judgment, nobody will have an easy time of it, and a lot of people aren’t going to make it at all. Even the coming immortal joy will have a wisp of bittersweetness to it—the grief that is an expression of endless love for those who are lost.
David Baumann is a published writer of nonfiction, science fiction, and short stories. In his ministry as an Episcopal priest, he served congregations in Illinois and California.
