Dwell in Us

22 for wisdom, the fashioner of all things, taught me.

There is in her a spirit that is intelligent, holy,

unique, manifold, subtle,

agile, clear, unpolluted,

distinct, invulnerable, loving the good, keen,

23 irresistible, beneficent, humane,

steadfast, sure, free from anxiety,

all-powerful, overseeing all,

and penetrating through all spirits

that are intelligent, pure, and altogether subtle.

24 For wisdom is more mobile than any motion;

because of her pureness she pervades and penetrates all things.

25 For she is a breath of the power of God

and a pure emanation of the glory of the Almighty;

therefore nothing defiled gains entrance into her.

26 For she is a reflection of eternal light,

a spotless mirror of the working of God,

and an image of his goodness.

27 Although she is but one, she can do all things,

and while remaining in herself, she renews all things;

in every generation she passes into holy souls

and makes them friends of God and prophets,

28 for God loves nothing so much as the person who lives with wisdom.

29 She is more beautiful than the sun

and excels every constellation of the stars.

Compared with the light she is found to be more radiant,

30 for it is succeeded by the night,

but against wisdom evil does not prevail.

1 She reaches mightily from one end of the earth to the other,

and she orders all things well.

Meditation