Don’t Forget the Salt

Daily Devotional • September 19

14 “You are the light of the world. A city built on a hill cannot be hid. 15 People do not light a lamp and put it under the bushel basket; rather, they put it on the lampstand, and it gives light to all in the house. 16 In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father in heaven.

13 “You are the salt of the earth, but if salt has lost its taste, how can its saltiness be restored? It is no longer good for anything but is thrown out and trampled under foot.

11 Jesus said, “Blessed are you when people revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account. 12 Rejoice and be glad, for your reward is great in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.

Jesus asks us to imagine ourselves as both salt and light. For most of us, the image of light may be more compelling and accessible. After all, the Creator’s first words in Genesis are “Let there be light.” Jesus said of himself, “I am the light of the world.” Seeing ourselves as instances of the very light of God in the world is appealing.

But let’s not forget the salt!

Leaving aside for the moment health concerns about too much salt that were unknown at the time of Jesus, most of us know how salt, or its absence, can make or break certain foods. Maybe we recall the disappointment when we forgot the salt in a favorite recipe. What we’ve always savored was disappointing at best, unpalatable at worst. Jesus seems to be indicating that our God-given “saltiness,” in just the right measures, can make all the difference in the world and in many realms of life for what is meaningful, righteous and sacred.

What are your experiences of salt that has lost its taste? Maybe a liturgy that is outwardly “perfect” but fails to nourish the spirit. Or morality that mainly serves to bolster self-righteousness with no flavor of genuine human connection, justice or purity of heart. Or perhaps we have become overwhelmed and paralyzed due to all of the troubles and conflict in the world; we’ve lost our appreciation for our small daily blessings. Or perhaps we’ve become disspirited or withdrawn, lost the sense that our small, local acts of kindness, justice and courage, however modest, have revealed the gospel of Jesus and the kingdom of God in and through us.

Jesus invites us to recognize our saltiness, and he cautions us not to lose it! Our showing up for others, our prayers, our laughter, our listening ear, our quiet, intentional, behind-the scenes service—any of these may be our faithful seasoning in the world.

Patrick Raymond is a priest of the Diocese of Chicago, currently serving as Interim Rector of Emmanuel Church, Mercer Island, Washington.