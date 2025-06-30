Choose This Day

Daily Devotional • June 30

St. Peter & St Paul, Apostles

16 They were jealous of Moses in the camp and of Aaron, the holy one of the Lord. 17 The earth opened and swallowed up Dathan and covered the faction of Abiram. 18 Fire also broke out in their company; the flame burned up the wicked.

13 But they soon forgot his works; they did not wait for his counsel. 14 But they had a wanton craving in the wilderness and put God to the test in the desert; 15 he gave them what they asked but sent a wasting disease among them.

6 Both we and our ancestors have sinned; we have committed iniquity, have done wickedly. 7 Our ancestors, when they were in Egypt, did not consider your wonderful works; they did not remember the abundance of your steadfast love but rebelled against the Most High at the Red Sea. 8 Yet he saved them for his name’s sake, so that he might make known his mighty power. 9 He rebuked the Red Sea, and it became dry; he led them through the deep as through a desert. 10 So he saved them from the hand of the foe and delivered them from the hand of the enemy. 11 The waters covered their adversaries; not one of them was left. 12 Then they believed his words; they sang his praise.

4 Remember us, O Lord, when you show favor to your people; help us when you deliver them, 5 that we may see the prosperity of your chosen ones, that we may rejoice in the gladness of your nation, that we may glory in your heritage.

1 Praise the Lord! O give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever. 2 Who can utter the mighty doings of the Lord or declare all his praise? 3 Happy are those who observe justice, who do righteousness at all times.

Every day we have a chance to make a choice. Will we choose life or be a casualty of life? Even though we may find ourselves in tough circumstances, we can still choose to engage in life. We do not have to allow difficult times to define us. Every day is a chance for us to meditate on the living grace of God.

Jesus provided a path for all of us to be reconciled to God and to grow in a relationship with God. All we have to do is choose God. The Israelites found themselves in a tough situation but admitted, “We have sinned with our fathers, we have committed iniquity, we have done wickedly.” (Psalm 106:6). God chose to show his grace and redeemed them from their enemy, for which they were joyful. But soon thereafter the Israelites could no longer remember that grace and worldly lust overtook them. They made a choice and returned to the worldly temptations. We all have free will to choose. What are your priorities?

After sin entered the world, God could have rejected us, but he chose not to. God chose to bring about a way for us to love him and seek a relationship with him, in salvation through Jesus Christ. God made a choice to love us all, even though we were sinners. Do you choose God every day or do you choose to give in to the worldly temptations?