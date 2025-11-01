Cheering Fans

Daily Devotional • November 1

All Saints’ Day

1 Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight and the sin that clings so closely, and let us run with perseverance the race that is set before us, 2 looking to Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith, who for the sake of the joy that was set before him endured the cross, disregarding its shame, and has taken his seat at the right hand of the throne of God.

39 Yet all these, though they were commended for their faith, did not receive what was promised, 40 since God had provided something better so that they would not, apart from us, be made perfect.

32 And what more should I say? For time would fail me to tell of Gideon, Barak, Samson, Jephthah, of David and Samuel and the prophets, 33 who through faith conquered kingdoms, administered justice, obtained promises, shut the mouths of lions, 34 quenched the power of fire, escaped the edge of the sword, were made strong out of weakness, became mighty in war, put foreign armies to flight. 35 Women received their dead by resurrection. Others were tortured, refusing to accept release, in order to obtain a better resurrection. 36 Others suffered mocking and flogging and even chains and imprisonment. 37 They were stoned to death; they were sawn in two; they were killed by the sword; they went about in skins of sheep and goats, destitute, persecuted, tormented— 38 of whom the world was not worthy. They wandered in deserts and mountains and in caves and holes in the ground.

For many, being called “a saint” smacks of judgment, suggesting that you are naive or self-righteous. So why does the term “saint” conjure up images of reverence, devotion, and awe for Christians?

The original focus of All Saints Day was on the death of martyrs for Christ. Sainthood has also come to include all the faithful dead (Church Triumphant) with those who are still alive (the Church Militant). In Anglican liturgy of the Holy Eucharist, we are reminded that the Church in worship is knit together in one communion and fellowship in the mystical body of Christ in heaven and on earth.

The writer of Hebrews further takes the saints from stained glass figures and locates them in relation to each disciple of Jesus Christ in the present. He paints the picture of a stadium or arena in which the saints of the past, with all their virtues and accolades, are in the stands cheering on those of us who are still on the journey of faith. And yet the writer of the epistle wants us to understand that as important as the cheering fans may be, even more important is the one who has previously completed the course, having fulfilled all that to which one may aspire, Jesus Christ.

The saints are able to connect with our existence and we with them because they lived out in their contemporary world and context the call to Christian discipleship with its most radical demands, even if it were to cost them their lives. In this light, saints came to be seen as patrons and companions along our earthly pilgrimage. So then, when we observe All Saints Day, we celebrate the saints and martyrs of ancient times, even as we recognize that there are Christians in our world today who live with the threat of martyrdom. But we also remind ourselves that we are also persons called to a life of discipleship, not struggling alone, but accompanied by a great company of fellow pilgrims from whom we can draw strength, having all of our eyes fixed on the one who has completed the race, won the prize, and set the heights to which we aim.

The Most Rev. Howard K. Gregory is the retired Bishop of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and Archbishop of the West Indies.