Burning Bright

Daily Devotional • December 18

A Reading from Zechariah 4:1-14

1 The angel who spoke with me came again and wakened me, as one is wakened from sleep. 2 He said to me, “What do you see?” And I said, “I see a lampstand all of gold, with a bowl on the top of it; there are seven lamps on it, with seven lips on each of the lamps that are on the top of it. 3 And by it there are two olive trees, one on the right of the bowl and the other on its left.” 4 I said to the angel who spoke with me, “What are these, my lord?” 5 Then the angel who spoke with me answered me, “Do you not know what these are?” I said, “No, my lord.” 6 He said to me, “This is the word of the Lord to Zerubbabel: Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit, says the Lord of hosts. 7 What are you, O great mountain? Before Zerubbabel you shall become a plain, and he shall bring out the top stone amid shouts of ‘Grace, grace to it!’ ”

8 Moreover, the word of the Lord came to me, saying, 9 “The hands of Zerubbabel have laid the foundation of this house; his hands shall also complete it. Then you will know that the Lord of hosts has sent me to you.10 For whoever has despised the day of small things shall rejoice and shall see the plummet in the hand of Zerubbabel.

“These seven are the eyes of the Lord that range through the whole earth.”11 Then I said to him, “What are these two olive trees on the right and the left of the lampstand?” 12 And a second time I said to him, “What are these two branches of the olive trees that pour out the oil through the two golden pipes?” 13 He said to me, “Do you not know what these are?” I said, “No, my lord.” 14 Then he said, “These are the two anointed ones who stand by the Lord of the whole earth.”

Meditation

Who was Zerubbabel? His name says he had returned from Babylon—“babel” clearly refers to the Babylonian capital, and the “Zeru” part may mean “seed of Babylon.” He is of the royal line—though just how is debated— cited in both Matthew and Luke as an ancestor of Jesus. Josephus wrote that Zerubbabel had been one of three personal guards to the Persian emperor Darius.

Zerubbabel led the second wave of exiles returning to Jerusalem and laid the foundation for a small temple. Lacking the wealth and power of Solomon, even a small temple seemed impossible to erect. Yet through the prophet Zechariah (and also through Haggai), God assures Zerubbabel that he will complete its construction, “not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit.”

In Zechariah’s vision, the inexhaustible power of God’s Spirit is imaged by two olive trees on either side of the lampstand, pouring oil through golden pipes to the reservoir at the top, and from there to seven lamps, so their flames never go out. The text may be difficult here; not all translations say, as the NRSV does, that the lamps have seven lips. Yet, years ago I saw an Iron Age clay lamp excavated at Dothan that had seven lips; it was a shallow earthen bowl with the rim pinched at regular intervals so it could burn seven wicks at once. If that is the type of lamp Zechariah saw in his vision, when fully lit, the golden lampstand would have had 49 perpetual flames!

The Episcopal Church is smaller than it used to be. Even before Covid, its statistics for confirmations and baptisms had fallen. Instead of despising the day of small things or mourning past glories, let us keep our lamps burning bright—”not by might nor by power,” but by fully relying on the Holy Spirit.





Dr. Grace Sears is past president of the Order of the Daughters of the King, and editor of its magazine, The Royal Cross.

♱

Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer

Today we pray for: