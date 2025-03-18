Broken Cisterns

1 The word of the Lord came to me, saying: 2Go and proclaim in the hearing of Jerusalem, Thus says the Lord:

I remember the devotion of your youth,

your love as a bride,

how you followed me in the wilderness,

in a land not sown.

3 Israel was holy to the Lord,

the first fruits of his harvest.

All who ate of it were held guilty;

disaster came upon them,

says the Lord.

4 Hear the word of the Lord, O house of Jacob, and all the families of the house of Israel. 5Thus says the Lord:

What wrong did your ancestors find in me

that they went far from me,

and went after worthless things, and became worthless themselves?

6 They did not say, “Where is the Lord

who brought us up from the land of Egypt,

who led us in the wilderness,

in a land of deserts and pits,

in a land of drought and deep darkness,

in a land that no one passes through,

where no one lives?”

7 I brought you into a plentiful land

to eat its fruits and its good things.

But when you entered you defiled my land,

and made my heritage an abomination.

8 The priests did not say, “Where is the Lord?”

Those who handle the law did not know me;

the rulers transgressed against me;

the prophets prophesied by Baal,

and went after things that do not profit.

9 Therefore once more I accuse you,

says the Lord,

and I accuse your children’s children.

10 Cross to the coasts of Cyprus and look,

send to Kedar and examine with care;

see if there has ever been such a thing.

11 Has a nation changed its gods,

even though they are no gods?

But my people have changed their glory

for something that does not profit.

12 Be appalled, O heavens, at this,

be shocked, be utterly desolate,

says the Lord,

13 for my people have committed two evils:

they have forsaken me,

the fountain of living water,

and dug out cisterns for themselves,

cracked cisterns

that can hold no water.

Meditation