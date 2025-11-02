Bored to Death (Not Really)

Daily Devotional • November 2

7 On the first day of the week, when we met to break bread, Paul was holding a discussion with them; since he intended to leave the next day, he continued speaking until midnight. 8 There were many lamps in the room upstairs where we were meeting. 9 A young man named Eutychus, who was sitting in the window, began to sink off into a deep sleep while Paul talked still longer. Overcome by sleep, he fell to the ground three floors below and was picked up dead. 10 But Paul went down and bending over him took him in his arms and said, “Do not be alarmed, for his life is in him.” 11 Then Paul went upstairs, and after he had broken bread and eaten, he continued to converse with them until dawn; then he left. 12 Meanwhile they had taken the boy away alive and were not a little comforted.

Almost fifty years ago, I was preaching on a Sunday in Advent. The Gospel was from Luke, and included the line, “Stay awake at all times” (Luke 21.36). As I came to the conclusion of the sermon, I said, “So we all must—” and then I raised my voice to a shout—“stay awake!!” At the back of the church, a man suddenly jerked his head upward as if he’d been stung by a bee, showing a “where am I?” look in his blinking eyes. Apparently my earsplitting words were, um, just what he needed at the time. I was relieved that, unlike Eutychus, this man wasn’t seated on a window.

In the days of the Apostles, Christian worship was conducted Saturday evening; so when Paul went “on and on”, he’d been talking for about, oh, four hours. Still, four hours is enough for at least some folks of that time to drop off (pun intended)—at least in a stuffy room. After Eutychus disappeared out the window, those first on the scene at street level discerned that the lad was dead. Paul shot down also, hugged the youth, and assured everyone that he was still alive. They brought him back up and Paul resumed, “talking until daylight”!

It was the adventure of Eutychus that was the big story in Luke’s account of the evening, but the context is even more important. Paul went on for another four hours or so, and everyone, including Eutychus apparently, was so eager to hear that they stayed! Oh, if only we could have heard Paul with our own ears! We know his story now from the New Testament, but these were first-generation believers hearing it in real time. It must have been spellbinding—worth staying up all night for. When we read the New Testament, may we do so as if we were there, hearing it with our ears.

David Baumann is a published writer of nonfiction, science fiction, and short stories. In his ministry as an Episcopal priest, he served congregations in Illinois and California.