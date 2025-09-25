Blessing the Lord

1 I will bless the Lord at all times;

his praise shall continually be in my mouth.

2 My soul makes its boast in the Lord;

let the humble hear and be glad.

3 O magnify the Lord with me,

and let us exalt his name together.

4 I sought the Lord, and he answered me

and delivered me from all my fears.

5 Look to him, and be radiant,

so your faces shall never be ashamed.

6 This poor soul cried and was heard by the Lord

and was saved from every trouble.

7 The angel of the Lord encamps

around those who fear him and delivers them.

8 O taste and see that the Lord is good;

happy are those who take refuge in him.

9 O fear the Lord, you his holy ones,

for those who fear him have no want.

10 The young lions suffer want and hunger,

but those who seek the Lord lack no good thing.

11 Come, O children, listen to me;

I will teach you the fear of the Lord.

12 Which of you desires life

and covets many days to enjoy good?

13 Keep your tongue from evil

and your lips from speaking deceit.

14 Depart from evil, and do good;

seek peace, and pursue it.

15 The eyes of the Lord are on the righteous,

and his ears are open to their cry.

16 The face of the Lord is against evildoers,

to cut off the remembrance of them from the earth.

17 When the righteous cry for help, the Lord hears

and rescues them from all their troubles.

18 The Lord is near to the brokenhearted

and saves the crushed in spirit.

19 Many are the afflictions of the righteous,

but the Lord rescues them from them all.

20 He keeps all their bones;

not one of them will be broken.

21 Evil brings death to the wicked,

and those who hate the righteous will be condemned.

22 The Lord redeems the life of his servants;

none of those who take refuge in him will be condemned.

Meditation