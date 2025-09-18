Daily Devotional • September 18
A Reading from Matthew 5:1-10
5 When Jesus saw the crowds, he went up the mountain, and after he sat down, his disciples came to him. 2 And he began to speak and taught them, saying:
3 “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
4 “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.
5 “Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.
6 “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.
7 “Blessed are the merciful, for they will receive mercy.
8 “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.
9 “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.
10 “Blessed are those who are persecuted for the sake of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
Meditation
An artist-philosopher friend and I were once driving down a beautiful road lined by magnificent homes, icons of worldly success and prestige. We were led to ponder: What makes for a truly successful life? At one point he observed: “Some of the greatest souls in the universe are completely anonymous.”
Jesus may have been asking us to see the world and one another through a similar lens as today he begins what we now call the Sermon on the Mount in the Gospel of Matthew. From a God’s-eye view, those who reveal heaven on earth are rarely the headline-makers. Sure, we know the radiant saints. But isn’t it true to your experience, as it is to mine, that most of the work and witness of God in Christ is done by faithful souls we know who are no less radiant but completely anonymous? They show up. And they keep showing up, often quietly. Their motives are holy and consistent. They better our households, parishes, and communities. They are the blessed among us. Thanks be to God!
One response to the Beatitudes, as we have called them, may be to take note of and show appreciation for someone who has hungered and thirsted for righteousness, or one who has been a peacemaker, or one who has been merciful. Find a way to see, name and honor their … blessedness.
Another response may be to identify one quality you might pray to better show in your own life. How about writing a note to yourself and keeping it on you?
Show mercy, mourn, be pure in heart—even if you are mostly or forever anonymous in doing and being so.
Patrick Raymond is a priest of the Diocese of Chicago, currently serving as Interim Rector of Emmanuel Church, Mercer Island, Washington.
♱
Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer
Today we pray for:
The Diocese of Oregon – The Episcopal Church
Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Haw River, North Carolina