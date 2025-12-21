Birth of God

Daily Devotional â€¢ December 21

A Reading from Revelation 12:1-10

1 A great portent appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars. 2 She was pregnant and was crying out in birth pangs, in the agony of giving birth.3 Then another portent appeared in heaven: a great red dragon, with seven heads and ten horns and seven diadems on his heads. 4 His tail swept down a third of the stars of heaven and threw them to the earth. Then the dragon stood before the woman who was about to deliver a child, so that he might devour her child as soon as it was born. 5 And she gave birth to a son, a male child, who is to rule all the nations with a scepter of iron. But her child was snatched away and taken to God and to his throne, 6 and the woman fled into the wilderness, where she has a place prepared by God, so that there she can be nourished for one thousand two hundred sixty days.

7 And war broke out in heaven; Michael and his angels fought against the dragon. The dragon and his angels fought back, 8 but they were defeated, and there was no longer any place for them in heaven. 9 The great dragon was thrown down, that ancient serpent, who is called the devil and Satan, the deceiver of the whole worldâ€”he was thrown down to the earth, and his angels were thrown down with him.

10 Then I heard a loud voice in heaven proclaiming,

â€œNow have come the salvation and the power

Â Â and the kingdom of our God

Â Â and the authority of his Messiah,

for the accuser of our brothers and sisters has been thrown down,

Â Â who accuses them day and night before our God.

Meditation

Every year, the Advent readings surprise me. As the festivity of Christmas Day approachesâ€”as I pick out a tree, bake cookies, and wrap presentsâ€”I expect sweet passages about love and hope, starlight and woodsy fragrances (Frankincense! Myrrh!). I expect innocuous passages about the pending birth of Jesus, a chubby, sleepy baby. I expect something easy and light. In other words, I expect to read a tidied-up Scripture that doesnâ€™t actually exist.

Instead, I find these bizarre apocalyptic visions, such as the one we read from Revelation today. A pregnant woman clothed in the sun, crowned with stars, standing on the moon. A ferocious, angry dragon bent on devouring the womanâ€™s newborn child. A great war in heaven between the angel Michael and said dragon. Itâ€™s, well, weird, and not at all the kind of thing I associate with cheery celebrations of Christmas.

We could talk about the symbolic meaning of these portents, and thereâ€™s a lot to unpack there. Instead, Iâ€™d like to direct us to the strangeness of this passage, to allow its strange texture and feel to really sink into us today. Something very important and unusual is about to happen. The birth of God. God entering creation. God becoming one of us. Itâ€™s the sort of thing we Christians talk about and hear others talk about so often, we can become numb to the way this radical event has reshaped all of human history. Today, let this bizarre vision open our eyes to the astounding and wonderful mystery of Jesus.

Elizabeth Hamiltonâ€™s writing has appeared in the Dallas Museum of Art, Southern Humanities Review, and Texas Monthly. She has an MFA from Seattle Pacific University. Find her work at elizabethannehamilton.com

