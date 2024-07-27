Being Saved

Daily Devotional • July 27

A Reading from Matthew 27:11-23

11 Now Jesus stood before the governor, and the governor asked him, “Are you the king of the Jews?” Jesus said, “You say so.” 12 But when he was accused by the chief priests and elders, he did not answer. 13 Then Pilate said to him, “Do you not hear how many accusations they make against you?” 14 But he gave him no answer, not even to a single charge, so that the governor was greatly amazed.

15 Now at the festival the governor was accustomed to release a prisoner for the crowd, anyone whom they wanted. 16 At that time they had a notorious prisoner called Jesus Barabbas. 17 So after they had gathered, Pilate said to them, “Whom do you want me to release for you, Jesus Barabbas or Jesus who is called the Messiah?” 18 For he realized that it was out of jealousy that they had handed him over. 19 While he was sitting on the judgment seat, his wife sent word to him, “Have nothing to do with that innocent man, for today I have suffered a great deal because of a dream about him.” 20 Now the chief priests and the elders persuaded the crowds to ask for Barabbas and to have Jesus killed. 21 The governor again said to them, “Which of the two do you want me to release for you?” And they said, “Barabbas.” 22 Pilate said to them, “Then what should I do with Jesus who is called the Messiah?” All of them said, “Let him be crucified!” 23 Then he asked, “Why, what evil has he done?” But they shouted all the more, “Let him be crucified!”

Meditation

One of the great aspects of the Passion narratives is the opportunity to reflect on that central act of salvation through the lens of so many of the people found there. We do so in devotions like Stations of the Cross or when we take up parts in liturgical renderings on Palm Sunday. We are invited to reflect on where we might find ourselves in the greatest story ever told.

How often do we find ourselves thinking about Barabbas though?

It’s strange really how little play Barabbas gets in the Passiontide pulpit. It may be that we are uncomfortable with Barabbas’s notorious sins, and that we somehow like to think that his case is too extreme to be relatable to our own. Or perhaps we prefer the relative comfort of the guilt by association we bear for our corporate sins amidst the shouting of the crowds as we pray that our private sins might stay hidden away to be lost within the din.

Whatever the case may be, it seems like Barabbas might be just the lens for us when the story begins to feel a bit too familiar or too comfortable. In those times, we might benefit from reflecting a bit more on the guilty man who was dead to rights that was set free as the innocent Son of God is condemned. We might need to remember in a particular and personal way what we share with Barabbas, that it is not by any merit that we receive the gift of life. We have been saved by the death of Jesus Christ.



The Rev. Benjamin Hankinson is the director of admissions for Nashotah House Theological Seminary and priest in charge of St. James in West Bend, Wisconsin. Originally from South Carolina, he has also served parishes in the Diocese of Springfield.

Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer

Today we pray for:

The Diocese of Eastern Himalayas – The Church of North India (United)

Trinity Church Wall Street, New York