Baptized with Fire

Daily Devotional • January 14

A Reading from Mark 1:14-28

14 Now after John was arrested, Jesus came to Galilee proclaiming the good news of God 15 and saying, “The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God has come near; repent, and believe in the good news.” 16 As Jesus passed along the Sea of Galilee, he saw Simon and his brother Andrew casting a net into the sea, for they were fishers. 17 And Jesus said to them, “Follow me, and I will make you fishers of people.” 18 And immediately they left their nets and followed him. 19 As he went a little farther, he saw James son of Zebedee and his brother John, who were in their boat mending the nets. 20 Immediately he called them, and they left their father Zebedee in the boat with the hired men and followed him. 21 They went to Capernaum, and when the Sabbath came, he entered the synagogue and taught. 22 They were astounded at his teaching, for he taught them as one having authority and not as the scribes. 23 Just then there was in their synagogue a man with an unclean spirit, 24 and he cried out, “What have you to do with us, Jesus of Nazareth? Have you come to destroy us? I know who you are, the Holy One of God.” 25 But Jesus rebuked him, saying, “Be quiet and come out of him!” 26 And the unclean spirit, convulsing him and crying with a loud voice, came out of him. 27 They were all amazed, and they kept on asking one another, “What is this? A new teaching—with authority! He commands even the unclean spirits, and they obey him.” 28 At once his fame began to spread throughout the surrounding region of Galilee.

Meditation

Today’s Gospel reading comes immediately following Jesus’ temptation by Satan in the desert. After having bested the devil’s wiles, the scriptures report that “he was with the wild beasts; and the angels ministered to him.” What isn’t explained is why; what is he waiting for? Why does he not go into the world and begin his ministry, having been baptized by his cousin?

We come across the answer in today’s reading, although it is passed over swiftly. Jesus comes into Galilee to preach the gospel “after John was arrested.” Only when the last prophet’s voice is silenced does Jesus declare, “The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand; repent, and believe in the gospel.” This is as St. John the Baptist foretold in Matthew’s gospel: “he who is coming … will baptize you with … fire.”

Once the one who baptized with water is imprisoned, his final prophecy can come about, causing the one who baptizes with fire to initiate his ministry. We see the fire of his baptism immediately. What does fire do? First, it attracts attention: Jesus calls his first disciples, Simon, Andrew, James, and John. Second, it drives out the darkness: in the synagogue on the sabbath, Jesus first drives out the darkness of ignorance by teaching with authority (unlike the scribes), and then he drives out the darkness of the devil by silencing and banishing an unclean spirit from one present. His fame, like fire, “spread everywhere throughout all the surrounding region of Galilee.”

At times it seems as though our efforts to baptize the nations in the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit by water run up against insurmountable odds. But take heart, even if the voices of those who baptize with water are silenced. Look to the wilderness, for thence cometh our help: one who baptizes with the Holy Spirit and with fire.









James Cornwell is an assistant professor of psychology and management who lives in the Hudson Valley north of New York City. He and his wife, Sarah, have five children.

