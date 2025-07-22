Daily Devotional • July 22

St. Mary Magdalene

16 When the Sabbath was over, Mary Magdalene and Mary the mother of James and Salome bought spices, so that they might go and anoint him.2 And very early on the first day of the week, when the sun had risen, they went to the tomb. 3 They had been saying to one another, “Who will roll away the stone for us from the entrance to the tomb?” 4 When they looked up, they saw that the stone, which was very large, had already been rolled back. 5 As they entered the tomb, they saw a young man dressed in a white robe sitting on the right side, and they were alarmed. 6 But he said to them, “Do not be alarmed; you are looking for Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He has been raised; he is not here. Look, there is the place they laid him.7 But go, tell his disciples and Peter that he is going ahead of you to Galilee; there you will see him, just as he told you.”

“The Apostle to the Apostles” is a solemn title frequently ascribed to Saint Mary Magdalene, particularly in the Eastern Church. While church tradition and local piety has developed around and surrounded Saint Mary Magdalene, not unlike other apostles and saints, Holy Scripture offers us a definite snapshot of her life and witness.

The appointed gospel reading in the Daily Office lectionary places us at the empty tomb. This indicates to us that Saint Mary Magdalene’s story, her new life and the life of the Church, begins at the empty tomb. Saint Mary Magdalene, however, is not an accidental eyewitness but an intended herald of the resurrection. She is tasked to deliver the resurrection faith to our Lord’s other disciples. While we don’t know the precise words or style of Saint Mary Magdalene’s exhortation to the disciples, we know that the disciples listened to her. The disciples listened and were moved to see what had come to pass; some immediately believed just as some doubted. In the end, the disciples, like Saint Mary Magdalene, were moved to carry out the resurrection faith and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.

As the first tasked to deliver the resurrection faith, Saint Mary Magdalene rightfully deserves and holds a place of honor in the Church. Not only is she honored as the first apostle to proclaim the resurrection, but for her courage to proclaim the resurrection with the brutality of the cross still looming. Amidst our Easter Day celebrations, as we joyfully shout “Alleuluia,” it’s easy for us to forget that sting of death and its ensuing trauma lingered in the early hours of that first Easter Day. The news of the Lord’s resurrection, delivered to the disciples by Saint Mary Magdalene, was the soothing and healing balm the disciples so desperately needed. Saint Mary’s Magdalene’s Easter proclamation changed them, just as it changed the whole of human history.



The Reverend Carlos de la Torre serves as rector of the Church of the Ascension, Chicago.