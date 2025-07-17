A Rule for Rules

Daily Devotional • July 17

3 Again he entered the synagogue, and a man was there who had a withered hand. 2 They were watching him to see whether he would cure him on the Sabbath, so that they might accuse him. 3 And he said to the man who had the withered hand, “Come forward.” 4 Then he said to them, “Is it lawful to do good or to do harm on the Sabbath, to save life or to kill?” But they were silent. 5 He looked around at them with anger; he was grieved at their hardness of heart and said to the man, “Stretch out your hand.” He stretched it out, and his hand was restored. 6 The Pharisees went out and immediately conspired with the Herodians against him, how to destroy him.

23 One Sabbath he was going through the grain fields, and as they made their way his disciples began to pluck heads of grain. 24 The Pharisees said to him, “Look, why are they doing what is not lawful on the Sabbath?” 25 And he said to them, “Have you never read what David did when he and his companions were hungry and in need of food, 26 how he entered the house of God when Abiathar was high priest and ate the bread of the Presence, which it is not lawful for any but the priests to eat, and he gave some to his companions?” 27 Then he said to them, “The Sabbath was made for humankind and not humankind for the Sabbath, 28 so the Son of Man is lord even of the Sabbath.”

In this week’s lessons so far, Jesus has claimed authority to forgive sins and socialized with the deviants of society. Up to now, we can sort of appreciate the Pharisees’ perspective. But today, we get Jesus violating their Sabbath. The way the Pharisees have built up the command to keep the Sabbath shames and ostracizes ordinary people while insulating them in their self-satisfaction and power. By making the Sabbath accessible to all, Jesus directly threatens to tear down their tower.

This lesson begins with my favorite of all the anecdotes we have about Jesus doing things on the Sabbath—or, in this case, his disciples—because it’s nothing flashy, they’re simply snacking on grains as they happen to be passing through a field. We’re so used to the story that maybe we don’t readily appreciate how insane it is that there was a serious religious rule that shamed people for eating—not even cooking, but simply eating. Yes, Christians still fast, but the Prayer Book is wise not to prescribe exactly what that looks like. You decide for yourself what you offer to God, and there is no foothold given to judge what someone else does.

Surely, we need rules, including the ones that tell us when to fast if not how. But here Jesus gives us a healthy boundary: never rules at the expense of humanity. There’s always going to be a temptation to use rules to insulate ourselves from other people’s needs or differences. We want our rules to call people to repentance where needed and to help people conform themselves to Christ; if that isn’t what our rules, customs, or traditions are accomplishing, it’s time to examine ourselves and find out why we have them.

Elizabeth Baumann is a seminary graduate, a priest’s wife, and the mother of two small daughters. A transplant from the West Coast, she now lives in “the middle of nowhere” in the Midwest with too many cats.