A Place to Take Our Shame

A Reading from 2 Samuel 13:1-22
1 In the course of time, Amnon son of David fell in love with Tamar, the beautiful sister of Absalom son of David. 2 Amnon became so obsessed with his sister Tamar that he made himself ill. She was a virgin, and it seemed impossible for him to do anything to her. 3 Now Amnon had an adviser named Jonadab son of Shimeah, David’s brother. Jonadab was a very shrewd man. 4 He asked Amnon, “Why do you, the king’s son, look so haggard morning after morning? Won’t you tell me?”
Amnon said to him, “I’m in love with Tamar, my brother Absalom’s sister.”
5 “Go to bed and pretend to be ill,” Jonadab said. “When your father comes to see you, say to him, ‘I would like my sister Tamar to come and give me something to eat. Let her prepare the food in my sight so I may watch her and then eat it from her hand.’”
6 So Amnon lay down and pretended to be ill. When the king came to see him, Amnon said to him, “I would like my sister Tamar to come and make some special bread in my sight, so I may eat from her hand.”
7 David sent word to Tamar at the palace: “Go to the house of your brother Amnon and prepare some food for him.” 8 So Tamar went to the house of her brother Amnon, who was lying down. She took some dough, kneaded it, made the bread in his sight and baked it. 9 Then she took the pan and served him the bread, but he refused to eat.
“Send everyone out of here,” Amnon said. So everyone left him. 10 Then Amnon said to Tamar, “Bring the food here into my bedroom so I may eat from your hand.” And Tamar took the bread she had prepared and brought it to her brother Amnon in his bedroom. 11 But when she took it to him to eat, he grabbed her and said, “Come to bed with me, my sister.”
12 “No, my brother!” she said to him. “Don’t force me! Such a thing should not be done in Israel! Don’t do this wicked thing. 13 What about me? Where could I get rid of my disgrace? And what about you? You would be like one of the wicked fools in Israel. Please speak to the king; he will not keep me from being married to you.” 14 But he refused to listen to her, and since he was stronger than she, he raped her.
15 Then Amnon hated her with intense hatred. In fact, he hated her more than he had loved her. Amnon said to her, “Get up and get out!”
16 “No!” she said to him. “Sending me away would be a greater wrong than what you have already done to me.”
But he refused to listen to her. 17 He called his personal servant and said, “Get this woman out of my sight and bolt the door after her.” 18 So his servant put her out and bolted the door after her. She was wearing an ornaterobe, for this was the kind of garment the virgin daughters of the king wore.19 Tamar put ashes on her head and tore the ornate robe she was wearing. She put her hands on her head and went away, weeping aloud as she went.
20 Her brother Absalom said to her, “Has that Amnon, your brother, been with you? Be quiet for now, my sister; he is your brother. Don’t take this thing to heart.” And Tamar lived in her brother Absalom’s house, a desolate woman. 21 When King David heard all this, he was furious. 22 And Absalom never said a word to Amnon, either good or bad; he hated Amnon because he had disgraced his sister Tamar.
Meditation
Our era does not have the corner on dysfunctional families. Back in 1976, I was one of the thousands of viewers who were glued each week to their TVs to watch “I, Claudius,” the BBC series based on Robert Graves’ historical novel about the early Roman empire, told from the perspective of the elderly emperor and narrator Claudius. Despite its royal status, Claudius’ family is beset by corruption and power-plays. In the Bible’s Old and New Testaments, well-known figures, such as Adam, Eve, Cain, and Abel, Joseph and his brothers, Salome, Herod, and Herodias, and even Jesus and his immediate family members, were all subject to conflict, misunderstandings, and sometimes, to violence.
The lurid events in today’s reading occur when the protagonists in the story fall prey to covetousness, lust, and dishonesty. Infatuated with his half-sister Tamar, King David’s son Amnon manipulates her into being alone with him and rapes her. Whereas he should have protected his sister’s honor and virtue, he violates them (and has the audacity to call his lust “love”). Absalom, though essentially on Tamar’s side, advises her to remain silent while he plots his revenge against Amnon. And despite his anger over the outrageous act against Tamar, David abdicates responsibility as a father and as a king to control his household by taking no action against Amnon.
Though giving our attention to the feckless perpetrators of this story is understandable, we should give our attention to Tamar, whose anguished question, “Where can I take my shame?” is the question of all blameless victims who have been abused and silenced. Tamar’s question goes unanswered in this story; the answer comes in the new covenant with Jesus, the one to whom she could have taken her shame, but is now the one to whom we can take ours.
For us as a church, this story has important implications. There are countless people, women especially, who have been sexually abused and who have been shamed for being violated. As Jesus had said to the woman taken in adultery, “I do not condemn you,” the church must be a place where there is no condemnation and where we can take our shame.
Pamela A. Lewis taught French for 30 years before retirement. A lifelong resident of Queens, New York, she attends Saint Thomas Church Fifth Avenue and serves on various lay ministries. She writes for The Episcopal New Yorker, Episcopal Journal, and The Living Church.
♱
