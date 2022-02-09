Sample Page

Pakistani Priest Lived to ‘Lift High the Cross’
William Siraj was killed by gunmen on a motorcycle while driving home from church.
People & Places: February 9, 2022
Appointments The Rev. Frederick A. Beuchner is priest in charge of St. Thomas, Thomasville, Ga. Mr. Jordan Bishop is coordinator of Canterbury Fellowship at the
The Beauty of Conversion
By Ken Asel A Reading from Romans 8:1-8 1 There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus. 2 For the law
William Folwell, Retired Central Florida Bishop, Dies at 97
By Christopher Epting The Rt. Rev. William H. Folwell, second bishop of the Diocese of Central Florida, died at the age of 97 on Monday,
Lights of the World: Josephine Bakhita, 2/8
Lights of the World is TLC‘s occasional series of vignettes about saints who were newly added to Lesser Feasts & Fasts 2018. By Emily J. Garcia Mother Josephine
6 Epiphany, Year C: Need and Blessing
There is always something more to receive and attain by the grace of God, provided we come in our need and with proper humility.