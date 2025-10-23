Writing While Christian with H.S. Cross

Episode 159 • 23rd October 2025 • The Living Church

What does faith have to do with fiction? Can romance teach us something about God’s presence in imaginary worlds?

Today’s episode is a conversation with novelist H.S. Cross, recorded live at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Savannah, GA, as part of their Sunday Night Sessions.

We talk with Heather about 1920s Oxford; love stories and their theological significance; what it’s like to create and then watch your creations surprise you. We discuss the importance of play; why skipping the hard parts risks a story no longer feeling “real”; and the need to “Hold your nerve and not rush the ending.” And finally, since her novel is a messy and complicated romance, in some parts, as she puts it, “rated R” for sexuality, what does it mean, in this kind of story, to “tell the truth” or to get caught “writing while Christian”?

H.S. Cross has been a tutor and a writer and is the author of three novels: Wilberforce, Grievous, and her latest novel, Amanda.

Now rock your best Oxford bags and handkerchief hemline. We’re heading to the 1920’s where we’ll meet a couple of God-haunted lovers, the woman who created them, and discover what faith has to do with fiction. We hope you enjoy the conversation.

From this episode:

Watch this conversation on YouTube

Amanda and other books by H.S. Cross

Associate for Youth and Young Adults job posting at St. John’s Savannah (October 2025)

Related podcast episodes:

Christmas chat with Heather Cross

Music and ministry with Jon Jameson

From the ads:

Shop Living Church Books

Attend a Living Church event

Other events you might enjoy:

Nashotah House intensive course on “The Prayer Book Tradition” (January 2026)

The Anglican Way Conference (February 2026)