Podcast

Wendell Berry and Working in Place with Mary Berry

By Amber Noel

Episode 148 • 8th May 2025 • The Living Church

Today is a conversation between a pastor and a farmer. What might working the land, protecting local economies, and nurturing Christian communities have in common?

We’ll be speaking with Mary Berry, executive director of the Berry Center, and daughter of poet, farmer, and essayist Wendell Berry. My fellow interviewer today is the Rev. Clint Wilson, rector of St. Francis in the Fields, Harrods Creek, KY.

We talk about joy of hard work, and hard work that is good work. Growing up with Wendell Berry as a dad. Faith and farming. Decisions to live with or against a given landscape. What is home? How do you make a home and dedicate yourself to it? The thick fabric of a place, and how work might be interwoven with neighbors, family, and seasons.

What does it mean to actually “Love your neighbor as yourself”? We’ll also touch on special challenges the suburbs pose to meaningful life together.

Mary Berry, Executive Director of The Berry Center, grew up at Lanes Landing Farm in Henry County, KY. She has farmed for a living in Henry County, and started The Berry Center in 2011 to continue the agricultural work of John Berry, Sr. and his sons, author Wendell Berry and former Kentucky state senator, the late John M. Berry, Jr. The Berry Center focuses on issues confronting small farming families in Kentucky and around the country.

Amber D. Noel, M.Div., directs the public-facing programs of The Living Church, including the podcast, events, and the Partner program. Outside of work, she is a writer and enjoys life in Atlanta.

Church Life

Cripping the Clergy: Embracing Disabled Leadership

Mentally I strike a line through a job posting because I know what this parish means by energetic: non-disabled.
Book Reviews

A Minister’s Widow Turns Toward Jesus

Karen Stiller focuses on several words — fruit, body, money, hospitality, humility, beauty, church, remembering, and sorrow — to explain how holiness might become real in our lives.
News

When Miracles Become Idols

This phenomenon of worshiping God’s blessings rather than he who bestows them is nothing new. It is a pattern that’s woven into Scripture from the time of Israel’s sojourn in the wilderness.
Church Life

PPP Funds Help Churches Maintain Staff, Ministry

56 Episcopal churches and organizations received Paycheck Protection Program loans of $1 million or more each.

