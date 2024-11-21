Icon (Close Menu)

Podcast

Vestments, Unveiled! with Robert Horare of Watts & Co

By Amber Noel

Episode 137 • 21st November 2024 • The Living Church Podcast • The Living Church

What’s in the material of worship? The literal material? We sat down with Robert Horare, the managing director of vestment maker, Watts & Co, to talk about its venerable and sometimes quirky history, and the ancient and unbelieveable craftsmanship of the chasubles, cassocks, copes, surplices, maniples, mitres, stoles, and humeral veils Christian clergy wear today, to lead the people of God into the presence of God.

And this episode isn’t just for people who know what a maniple is. Anyone interested in history, art, sustainable industry, English stuff, or a good yarn will also enjoy this episode.

We’ll hear about commissions for the royal family, the formidable women of Watts & Co, the flood that took out several centuries of hand embroidery, secrets of the craft, how vestments might be attracting young people to church, and our longing for beauty in a world of technologized homogeneity.

Robert Horare and his sister, Marie-Severine de Caraman Chimay, are fifth-generation owners of Watts.

Is this a conversation about art and worship, or a sales pitch for beautiful vestments? We hope we thread that needle. We hope you enjoy the conversation.

Watts & Co website

Opus Anglicanum needlework

Subscribe to The Living Church for $9.95.

Give to support this podcast.

Amber Noel
Amber Noel
Amber D. Noel, M.Div., directs the public-facing programs of The Living Church, including the podcast, events, and the Partner program. Outside of work, she is a writer and enjoys life in Atlanta.

