Trans Questions, Pastoral Care with Abigail Favale and Pieter Valk

Episode 149 • 22nd May 2025 • The Living Church

What can Christians on the right and left continue to learn about the experience and discipleship of trans people and those with gender incongruence? Today we’ll be looking into some of the tough questions of transgender anthropology and pastoral care. But instead of debating directly over the questions (Should we use preferred pronouns? What is just legislation? How do we talk to kids? To affirm, or not to affirm?), we concentrate on how to care for people.

Our two guests today, while not in substantial theological disagreement about trans topics, bring to their different experiences, approaches, and relationships lots of much-needed nuance, and some timely new questions, to a conversation grounded in traditional Christian theology.

Can we question aspects of trans-anthropology as needed, or question current rhetoric or practices, but in the cause of charity, honesty, and human flourishing rather than against it? How do the right and left get caught in echo chambers here? How do we affirm the flawed gifts of the human body, while engaging its most painful experiences? How can we learn better to love and trust people?

Our guests today are Dr. Abigail Favale and Pieter Valk.

Abby is a writer and professor in the McGrath Institute for Church Life at the University of Notre Dame. She has an academic background in gender studies and feminist literary criticism, and now writes and teaches on topics related to women and gender from a Catholic perspective. Her latest book is The Genesis of Gender: A Christian Theory.

Pieter is a sought-after author and speaker on discernment, vocational singleness, and LGBT+ topics. Pieter is also the Founder and Director of Equip, the leading coaching and training solution for theologically-traditional churches aspiring to be places where LGBT+ people thrive according to God’s wisdom. He is also a teacher and diaconate explorer in the Anglican Church in North America.

Pieter’s Christianity Today article with stats from the Us Versus Us report

Abby’s website

Pieter’s website

Register for a Living Church conference

Give to support this podcast

Mentioned in this episode:

Click here to learn more about the Transforming Leaders Program