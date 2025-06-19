Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
Podcast

The Work of Christian Unity with Anthony Ball

By Amber Noel

Please email comments to letters@livingchurch.org.

Episode 151 • 19th June 2025 • The Living Church

What do pilgrimage, tiny bridges, and time machines have to do with Christian unity?

Today we’ll be looking at the ministry of the Anglican Centre in Rome, a hub of ecumenical meeting, dialogue, and fellowship in the Eternal City.

The Anglican Centre was founded in 1966, during the watershed of ecumenical engagement that followed the Second Vatican Council. It hosts lectures, exhibitions, special courses, and other public events that foster deeper understanding between Anglicans and Roman Catholics. It also works closely with the Catholic lay community St. Egidio, in projects that serve the poor and disadvantaged in Rome.

We’ll be hearing from its new Director, the Rt. Rev. Anthony Ball. Our conversation will cover his own journey into ecumenical ministry, the Anglican Centre’s mission today, and what his own calling might bring to the Centre. We also talk about the importance of pilgrimage and imagine Christianity 100 years from now.

Bishop Anthony is also Archbishop of Canterbury’s Representative to the Holy See. He’s served in many capacities, including as a diplomat, as the Archbishop of Canterbury’s representative to the Heads of the Orthodox Churches in Syria and Lebanon, as Rowan Williams’s chaplain, as Bishop of North Africa, as canon steward of Westminster Abbey and as Archdeacon of Westminster.

Give to support this podcast

Mentioned in this episode:

Click here to learn more about the Awe and Presence Conference

Amber D. Noel, M.Div., directs the public-facing programs of The Living Church, including the podcast, events, and the Partner program. Outside of work, she is a writer and enjoys life in Atlanta.

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Related Posts

Podcast

No Small Endeavor: The Hillbilly Thomists

The Hillbilly Thomists bring together bluegrass, bourbon, and the Bible.
News

Pope Encourages Ecumenical, Interfaith Partners

The Most Rev. Leonard Dawea, Bishop of Temotu and Primate of the Anglican Church of Melanesia, led a 13-member Anglican delegation to the celebration of the Pope’s new ministry.
News

A Quarter-Million of Pope Francis’ Friends Say Farewell

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals since 2020, praised the pope's vision of the Church as "a field hospital."
News | Episcopal Church

ECF Names Academic Fellowship for Beloved Professor

A “transformational legacy gift” from the estate of the late Rev. Dr. J. Robert Wright will support academic training for Anglicans to follow in his steps.

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2025 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.