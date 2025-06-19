The Work of Christian Unity with Anthony Ball

Episode 151 • 19th June 2025 • The Living Church

What do pilgrimage, tiny bridges, and time machines have to do with Christian unity?

Today we’ll be looking at the ministry of the Anglican Centre in Rome, a hub of ecumenical meeting, dialogue, and fellowship in the Eternal City.

The Anglican Centre was founded in 1966, during the watershed of ecumenical engagement that followed the Second Vatican Council. It hosts lectures, exhibitions, special courses, and other public events that foster deeper understanding between Anglicans and Roman Catholics. It also works closely with the Catholic lay community St. Egidio, in projects that serve the poor and disadvantaged in Rome.

We’ll be hearing from its new Director, the Rt. Rev. Anthony Ball. Our conversation will cover his own journey into ecumenical ministry, the Anglican Centre’s mission today, and what his own calling might bring to the Centre. We also talk about the importance of pilgrimage and imagine Christianity 100 years from now.

Bishop Anthony is also Archbishop of Canterbury’s Representative to the Holy See. He’s served in many capacities, including as a diplomat, as the Archbishop of Canterbury’s representative to the Heads of the Orthodox Churches in Syria and Lebanon, as Rowan Williams’s chaplain, as Bishop of North Africa, as canon steward of Westminster Abbey and as Archdeacon of Westminster.

