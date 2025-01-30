Icon (Close Menu)

Podcast

The Church in Dark Times with Mike Cosper

By Amber Noel

Episode 141 • 30th January 2025 • The Living Church Podcast

Ever wonder, “How did we get to this moment?” as a country, as a church?

Among influential evangelicals asking this question is Mike Cosper. You may know Mike from the Christianity Today podcast, The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill. Today we discuss his new book, The Church in Dark Times: Understanding and Resisting the Evil that Seduced the Evangelical Movement

We talk about dangerous ideologies in politics and church, how they work their way into leadership, and what we might learn more broadly from church leadership downfalls. Then we pivot: what makes churches and communities healthy? What might renewal look like? Can American Christians live for the long game instead of worshipping hype and shortcuts?

Mike Cosper is a Louisville-based writer and podcaster focused on faith and culture and Senior Producer of Podcasts at Christianity Today. Along with The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill, he has hostedCultivated: A podcast about faith and work and the weekly “news and issues” podcast, The Bulletin, to name a fewHe is also a music producer and author of several books including The Church in Dark Times.

The Church in Dark Times: Understanding and Resisting the Evil that Seduced the Evangelical Movement

The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill podcast

More from Mike Cosper

Living Church Events

Give to support this podcast

 

Amber Noel

Amber D. Noel, M.Div., directs the public-facing programs of The Living Church, including the podcast, events, and the Partner program. Outside of work, she is a writer and enjoys life in Atlanta.

