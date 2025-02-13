Reformation, Politics, and Friendship with Matthew Riegel

Episode 142 • 13th February 2025 • The Living Church Podcast

What hath Martin Luther to do with Thomas Cranmer? This episode explores a fascinating shared history between Anglicans and Lutherans. These two Reformation-born groups were not only finding their feet at the same time, they were also interested in friendship from early on. We’ll also be learning what it means to be Lutheran, and what Anglicans and Lutherans continue to do together and learn from each other today.

We talk about Lutheran “distinctives”; how politics can be a way of holiness; how Henry VIII was asked to sign the Ausburg confession; and why the Lutherans are asking for an 8th ecumenical council (which might put them out of a job).

This is part of our series on Episcopal Church Full Communion Partners. You can warm up to these conversations by listening to our interview with Christopher Wells, “Who Cares About Communion?,” Episode 129.

Our guest today is Lutheran Bishop, Reformation scholar, and motorcycle man, the Most Rev. Matthew Riegel. Matthew is Bishop of the West Virginia-Western Maryland Synod in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. As a scholar, his primary research interest is the sanctification of ecclesiastical politics. Matthew serves on the West Virginia Council of Churches’ Civic Life and Faith Task Force, and in a previous life has worked as a park ranger. You can find him in his office or on the mean streets of West Virginia:

