Reflections on Pope Francis with Martin Browne

With the death of Pope Francis, today’s bonus episode is a reflection on his ministry, particularly as it relates to Christian unity.
Fr. Matthew Olver and Amber Noel chat with Fr. Martin Browne, who serves at the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Christian unity. Martin shares his first impressions of the pope and what it was like working for him. We discuss the pope’s choices and charisms, his passion for shared leadership with other Christians, his inability and refusal to fit into a political box, and the fruit this has borne in personal relationships and the global scene, as well as some of the hype, frustration, and bewilderment in the wake of Francis’ leadership style and its very public preference for the poor.
We’ll also chat a bit about the movie, Conclave, and what it might get right and wrong about how the new pope will be selected.
Amber D. Noel, M.Div., directs the public-facing programs of The Living Church, including the podcast, events, and the Partner program. Outside of work, she is a writer and enjoys life in Atlanta.